See the new estimate for the 2022 minimum wage

The minimum wage for next year should rise from the current R$1,100 to R$1,210.44. The readjustment is in line with the government’s projection on the accumulated inflation throughout this year.

In other words, the readjustment will not represent a real increase in the minimum wage, as it does not change anything in the purchasing power of families, due to increases registered in the prices of the most essential products.

Minimum wage estimate

The new value disclosed for the minimum wage is above the government’s initial expectations. In August, the federal government had estimated that the minimum wage would be R$1,169. The change takes place through the projection of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

Thus, with the new figure released, this is already the fourth projection released for the 2022 minimum wage. This is because the INPC should end the year above 10%.

As it stands, the new minimum wage will be the biggest adjustment since 2016. Despite this, families have little to celebrate. The biggest villain driving inflation this year is fuel prices.

Given the minimum wage estimate, the gain will not be real. That is, without any addition that will make a difference in the family budget. With the readjustment in the final value of the minimum wage, the benefits will also be readjusted.

This applies, for example, to amounts paid by the National Social Security Institute (INSS), which by law cannot pay less than the minimum wage. The PIS/Pasep salary bonus also changes for those who receive up to two minimum wages.

For the federal government, the readjustment in the minimum wage is a reason for concern. After all, the government spends more. The forecast is for an expense of R$315 million with the new minimum wage.