Unemployment insurance is a right for every worker with a formal contract. It is a Social Security benefit intended for employees who are dismissed without just cause. To stay on top of the changes, see what changes in unemployment insurance in 2022.

Read more: Can birthday withdrawals be eligible for unemployment insurance?

As with other benefits, unemployment insurance should change as early as next year. The readjustment is based on the value of the minimum wage. That is, the readjustment follows the reference value.

What changes in unemployment insurance in 2022

The forecast for the minimum wage in 2022 has changed. In this way, those who may receive unemployment insurance will have the amount readjusted to the equivalent of the minimum wage.

Thus, the value in 2022 should be R$1,210. It is the biggest increase in the minimum wage since the year 2016. Despite this, nothing should change in the purchasing power of Brazilians. Since inflation is very high in Brazil. In addition to unemployment insurance, other social benefits will also have a new calculation basis by the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

All readjustments consider the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). Thus, the calculation of unemployment insurance also considers the last three months worked. Despite this, the value can never be less than a minimum wage.

Any worker who is dismissed without just cause and who previously worked with a formal contract can have access to unemployment insurance. Also, you cannot have any other extra income. Furthermore, you cannot receive any other social security benefits.

To apply for unemployment insurance, the dismissed worker needs the insurance application document, which is provided by the employer. In addition to the CPF number, also required in the order entry documentation.

The request can be made online through the Digital Work Card application. Or by calling 158 or at your state’s employment agency.