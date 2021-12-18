‘Sex and the City’ Actor Chris Noth Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations – Culture

The actor Chris Noth, part of the cast of the series sex and the city, denied sexual abuse allegations released by the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, claiming that the two encounters with two women in 2004 and 2015 were consensual.

Noth plays Mr. Big, or Big, on the HBO television series and its new sequel And Just Like That.

He issued a note in response to the Hollywood Reporter report in which two women, using pseudonyms, described being raped by him in Los Angeles and New York in 2004 and 2015, respectively.

“Accusations brought against me by people I’ve known years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could have been 30 years ago or 30 days ago — it doesn’t always mean no — that’s a line I’ve never crossed. meetings were consensual,” he said. noth in a statement.

“It’s hard not to question the timing of these stories coming to light. I’m not sure why they show up now, but I do know one thing: I didn’t assault these women,” he added.

Both women told the Hollywood Reporter that Noth’s return to the franchise sex and the city sparked memories of her experiences with him years ago. Reuters could not find them for comment.