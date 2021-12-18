Sexologist Pastor Arrested Suspected of Raping Faithful During Hypnosis

A 59-year-old pastor, psychoanalyst and sexologist was arrested in Piabetá, municipality of Magé, in the Baixada Fluminense of Rio de Janeiro, suspected of rape of a vulnerable person. Sergio Amaral Brito is president of the Central Assembly of God in Jardim Primavera, Duque de Caxias. He was reported to the police by at least four women for abuses that would have been committed during psychoanalysis consultations.

Investigations began on December 1st, when one of the victims decided to go to the police and report the abuse they had suffered. Attending the Assembly of God in Jardim Primavera, the woman said that she was convinced by the pastor to do some sessions in the office where he works, Nova Clinamp, located in the Center of Piabeta. She reported that, after undergoing hypnosis, she was sexually abused.

After reporting the violence at home, the victim, accompanied by her parents, met with the pastor at the church. She says he apologized, said he was sorry, and asked them to pray for him.

The story eventually spread and, after learning of what had happened, a second member of the Assembly of God sought out the 66th DP and denounced a similar abuse. In her case, the therapy suggestion would have been made for her to assume the leadership of the congregation’s youth group. During the sessions, however, she claims to have been sexually abused several times, also under hypnosis — and even said that she managed to open her eyes, one time, and noticed the pastor, with no clothes on his body. The woman said she took courage when she learned that another victim had denounced him.

According to police chief Ângelo Lopes, responsible for the investigation, other women are expected to go to the police station to denounce the pastor: “The first victim was abused in September, while the second began to be abused from March to July this year . Two more women arranged to go to the police station to file a complaint against the pastor and we believe that, with this disclosure, more victims will appear,” she said, in an interview with UOL.

Pastor Sergio Brito was arrested inside the house, where he lives with his wife, and showed no resistance. The civil police has already carried out a search and seizure warrant at the property, where cell phones and the computer were collected for inspection. Accompanied by his lawyer, he did not want to make any kind of statement.

Today, he will be sent to the prison unit in Benfica and will be submitted to the custody hearing. Before the arrest, the Police found signs that the investigated was planning to flee to Brasília. So far, the arrest is temporary.

THE UOL contacted the church presided over by the suspect, but has still not received a response. The clinic where he attended issued an official statement claiming that the Climamp administration was not aware of the facts.

“As soon as he found out, through social networks, he wasted no time in removing the professional so that the necessary investigations could be made through the competent bodies. The psychoanalyst Sérgio Brito was permanently removed from the Clinic’s staff. Climamp repudiates any and all forms of violence against women, is in solidarity with the victims and makes itself available to the authorities to collaborate in all phases of the investigation”, says the text.

wanted by UOL, the pastor’s legal representative, lawyer Alexandre Sant’anna Mainente, claimed that he would only speak at “opportune time”.