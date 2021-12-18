Sexual harassment reports have reached the metaverse – Link

Up to 20 avatars can get together at the same time to explore, go out and build things in the metaverse

THE horizon worlds, the social virtual reality platform by Meta (Facebook’s new corporate name), has been in testing phases since last week for users over 18 in the United States and Canada. Early experiments, however, show that the new virtual space, called the metaverse, carries real-world problems: according to Meta, on November 26, a woman testing the platform reported being “groped” by a stranger in the Horizon Worlds.

Horizon Worlds, Facebook’s first metaverse initiative, resembles a video game universe. Up to 20 avatars can gather at the same time to explore, go out and build things in the digital space – there, you can easily interact with strangers. To access the platform, you need to use the Quest 1 and Quest 2 virtual reality glasses, developed by the company of Mark Zuckerberg.

The user who suffered the harassment posted her report on a Facebook group dedicated to testing Horizon Worlds. “Sexual harassment is not normal internet play, but being in virtual reality adds another layer that makes the event more intense,” she wrote in the publication. “Not only was I harassed last night, but there were other people there who supported this behavior, which made me feel isolated.”

Vivek Sharma, vice president of Horizon, told the site The Verge that the case was “absolutely unhappy”. He stated that the company reviewed the incident and determined that the user did not use the security features built into Horizon Worlds, including the ability to block interactions with a specific person – the tool in question is called “Safe Zone”. of English) and creates a kind of bubble around the user. “This is good feedback for us because we want to make (the lock feature) easier and more locatable,” said Sharma.

Regulation

Facebook’s ambitions to build the metaverse are already in the crosshairs of regulatory authorities. The American Federal Trade Commission (FTC, its acronym in English) opened on Thursday, 16, an antitrust investigation against the company’s plan to buy the Supernatural application, of physical exercises in virtual reality – the information is from the website The Information.

According to the report, Meta’s five previous virtual reality acquisitions, including a deal to buy the Beat Saber game studio, were not investigated by the government because acquisition prices were too low. The deal with Supernatural could cost $400 million, says the The Information.