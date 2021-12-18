Silvio Santos retired from SBT? “It won’t come back”, reveals Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega

the future of Silvio Santos on TV it’s always surrounded by questions. At 91, the communicator never had his retirement officially dealt with within the SBT. However, Carlos Alberto de Nobrega commented on the situation.

In an interview with Planeta Podcast, the titleholder of A Praça é Nossa spoke about the future. At 85, the veteran, who has been a longtime friend of Silvio’s, commented on his destination on SBT, as the current contract ends in 2022. said the boss will not go back to work.

“Next year my contract ends. I don’t know what they [o SBT] will speak. I don’t know if Silvio will be alive. Because Silvio doesn’t come back to work anymore. Already… We already think he doesn’t really come back. And it doesn’t come back“, declared Carlos Alberto.

Silvio Santos and the removal of SBT

Silvio has barely appeared on TV in the last two years. The owner of the trunk, who turned 91 years old on December 12th, has been taking shelter in his house.

The presenter went on vacation in 2019 and did not return to work at any time in 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic. This year, properly immunized after receiving the two doses of vaccine against the coronavirus, he tried to make a comeback.

However, it did not last long. Silvio returned to recording his Sunday program in July, but had to leave work in september, when he contracted covid-19. At the time, he was admitted to a hospital in São Paulo and recovered at home.

Since then, the owner of SBT has not returned to work. To end the reruns of his talk show, he assigned daughter number four, Patricia Abravanel, to head up the Sunday.

Patricia guaranteed Silvio’s return

In early October, when she started to replace her father, Patricia stated that the presenter has not retired and that he will return.

“Silvio Santos has not retired. he will come back, yes. He loves you guys, but when he’s kind of like that, you know, he’ll send me here every now and then. All right?”, she explained.

“It’s a huge responsibility, which I take with great joy and honor, of course. But I want to make it clear to all my co-workers, who have been following Silvio Santos’ work for so many years, that I’m not replacing it, because it’s irreplaceable“, said Patricia.

“I’m just here obeying. He told me to come here today. He was kind of unwell to come to work. In fact, he was a little lazy”, said the heiress of the owner of the chest.

Despite the message from Patricia Abravanel, Silvio Santos has not returned to present his program on SBT, not even after being immunized with the third dose of the vaccine.

What did you think? Follow @siteentrete on Instagram to see the latest celebrity news and leave your comment clicking here. MOST READ