singer no longer needs sedatives

Country singer Maurílio had a favorable response from his kidney functions and no longer needs the use of sedatives, informed the medical team at Hospital Jardim América, in Goiânia.

In a statement, the doctors indicated that the condition is still serious, but that the patient has been showing clinical improvement. The country people still breathe through devices and continue on hemodialysis. Read the newsletter released tonight below.

“The hospital informs that Mr. Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro is still hospitalized in the Unit’s ICU, still in serious condition, in progressive clinical improvement. The patient is still breathing with the help of devices, in need of continuous monitoring of vital signs. As foreseen by the team , sedative medications were turned off, in order to assess neurological conditions. He is still on hemodialysis, something the nephrology team has already expected and has a favorable response in renal functions and improvement in vital signs, requiring less and less medication for this purpose. It follows the care of a multidisciplinary team with a promising response to the treatment instituted so far,” says the bulletin.

He has been hospitalized since Tuesday (14), after suffering three cardiac arrests and being in a very serious condition. The singer was diagnosed with thromboembolism pulmonary.

hospitalization

Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, was hospitalized yesterday at Hospital Jardim América, in Goiânia, after experiencing difficulty breathing and severe chest pain. As a result, the 28-year-old singer had three cardiac arrests and was revived.

He was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism, the most serious complication of thrombosis. Diagnosis is characterized by displacement of the thrombus from the vein to the lung. Gravity depends on the size and amount of clots formed as a result of the change.

In some situations, the joint action of cardiologists, neurologists, angiologists, pulmonologists and even hematologists is necessary to control the condition.

According to information previously disclosed in medical bulletins, the singer is “on mechanical ventilation, with all intensive support. No hospital discharge is expected.”