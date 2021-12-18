Six airports in the Northeast receive R$1.2 billion in investment from AENA





Expansion of runways, taxis, aircraft aprons and passenger terminals. Installation of new mobile boarding bridges. More operational space for check-in, baggage inspection, customs and migration areas. Investment in commercial areas, with the capacity to receive more stores and restaurants.

From the beginning of 2022, Aena Brasil begins the reforms that will print the Aena brand in all airports managed by the company in the country: Recife, Maceió, João Pessoa, Aracaju, Juazeiro do Norte and Campina Grande. The works will be delivered by June 2023.

The works include expansions and improvements according to the needs and demands of each equipment (see the highlights of each airport at the end of the text). Significant improvements are planned in all stages of processing passengers, baggage and cargo, ensuring a more modern, efficient and safe management for all airports. These works are part of block 1B of renovations, and the deadline for carrying them out is regulated by the contract signed between the concessionaire and the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac).

To facilitate the execution and monitoring of the work, the airports were divided into three blocks, whose bids were opened separately. The first one is Recife Airport, which had the Passarelli-Método consortium as the winner of the competition. Block 2 (João Pessoa and Campina Grande) will be in charge of the Teixeira Duarte & Alves Ribeiro consortium. The dispute for block 3 (Maceió, Aracaju and Juazeiro do Norte) was won by the Encalso Construções and Azevedo Travassos consortium.

If in the previous stage of the improvements provided for in the concession contract, phase 1A, the requirements aimed at offering more comfort to passengers were met, now larger actions are privileged, with a focus on increasing capacity and safety.

Over the next 18 months, the airports managed by the concessionaire will undergo significant changes. Improvements capable of ensuring greater operational efficiency, but also, and mainly, of imposing new quality parameters in the management of all activities, with the printing of the Aena Brasil brand.





Highlights of each airport:

Recife

The main novelty will be the construction of an entirely new wing in the Recife Airport passenger terminal. The expansion area will have four mobile contact bridges (fingers) for embarkation and disembarkation, all capable of serving large aircraft, making the growth of the international air network in the capital of Pernambuco possible.

The airport will gain 40% more area compared to what it already occupies today, going from 52 thousand square meters to 76 thousand square meters (an addition of 23.4 thousand square meters in built-up area). In addition, nearly 10,000 square meters of the current building will undergo renovations.

On the air side there are also news. To accommodate a greater number of aircraft, the apron will be expanded by more than 61 thousand square meters, and the taxi and takeoff and landing runways will also have improvements in operational safety.

We must also register the growth of operational areas for passenger processing. There will be expansion of space in the departure and arrival halls, baggage claim mats, check-in and security inspection channel. Recife also gains more autocheck-in totems and new immigration control counters.

Maceio

It will go from category C to 4E, being able to get large international flights more frequently than it already receives today.Currently with 18,900 square meters, the terminal will reach 19,500 square meters, including the total renovation of nearly six thousand square meters. The works will ensure more comfort and safety at all stages of passenger processing.

A highlight of the structural reforms in Maceió is the increase in queue space and inspection channel capacity – domestic and international. Check-in areas, the number of self-check-in totems and immigration counters, for example, will all be expanded. The customs area will almost triple in size, and departure lounges will go from 1,300 square meters to 2,000 square meters.

On the air side, the Aircraft Yard will be remodeled to accommodate a greater number of planes simultaneously.

João Pessoa

At João Pessoa International Airport – Presidente Castro Pinto, the news begins with the expansion of the passenger terminal, whose area will be expanded by 40% – going from 8,800 square meters to 12.5 thousand square meters. With the expansion of operating environments, passengers will have more space in the departure and arrival points, which will be twice their current size; there will be an increase in the number of self-check-in totems and immigration counters; with emphasis on the security inspection channel.

On the air side, the main improvement will be the increase in the number of boarding points, which go from five to eight, two of them with mobile contact bridges (fingers), which did not exist in the terminal. The aircraft apron will be expanded by more than 11,000 square meters, and the taxi and takeoff and landing runways will have significant improvements in operational safety.





Aracaju

The structural reforms of the International Airport of Aracaju – Santa Maria will guarantee a total renovation of the passenger terminal. Among the most awaited changes is the complete air conditioning of the building, which today is open in the lobby and does not support the operation of air conditioning equipment.

Another novelty is that operational processing is now taking place on two floors, on the ground floor and on the first floor, one for loading and the other for unloading – currently, the entire operation is concentrated on the ground floor. Today, with 10.2 thousand square meters, the terminal will gain another 722 square meters. 5,400 square meters of the building will be renovated.

With the duplication of operational floors, all stages of passenger processing gain more space, safety and comfort, according to the terminal’s needs. Areas of check-in queues, immigration control, customs, departure and arrival halls, for example, are among those benefited. Passengers will also receive self-check-in totems and immigration control desks.

On the air side, the main change is the installation of two mobile contact bridges (fingers), the first in the terminal. The apron will gain new positions for aircraft, going from four to six; new lighting and will be expanded by 3,400 square meters. The taxi and takeoff and landing runways will also gain in terms of operational safety.

Juazeiro do Norte

The structural reforms at the Juazeiro do Norte Airport – Orlando Bezerra de Menezes are among the most comprehensive, with a complete renovation of the terminal. Currently with 2,500 square meters, the building will more than double in size, with an increase of 3,800 square meters, increasing from 6,400 square meters of total area, after the works. In addition to the additions, the entire existing building will undergo works. All operating environments will be improved and expanded.

On the air side, the yard will gain an additional 5.8 thousand square meters and a new position for loading and unloading, going from four to five points.

Campo Grande

With almost 2,700 square meters, the Campina Grande – Presidente João Suassuna airport will have 1,300 square meters renovated, in addition to the construction of another 605 square meters. After the works, the passenger terminal will have a total area of ​​3.3 thousand square meters. These changes will allow for the expansion of operating environments.

On the air side, the Campina Grande yard will be expanded by 10,700 square meters, while the taxiway will gain 17,700 square meters more.

