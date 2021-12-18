SNA sues Itapemirim in court for the reinstatement of employees’ health plans

2021-12-18

Photo: Itapemirim


The National Aeronauts Union (SNA) filed a class action against Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos due to the suspension by the company of the Amil Assistência Médica health plan for the crew. The search for justice follows a letter issued by the SNA last week and answered by the company that claimed to be in financial difficulties.

In the action, the union in urgent care, that is, for immediate execution, asks for:

– Immediate restoration of the assets’ health plan;

– Reinstatement of the right to remain in the health plan for beneficiaries whose contracts have been terminated and who have opted to maintain the plan, who must fully bear the resulting expenses.

In addition to fines for non-compliance, the action also asks that, if the plan is not reinstated for any reason, the group companies are held responsible for bearing the hospital medical expenses that each crew member has while unable to enjoy the health plan.

The company was also asked to submit the following documents:

– Employee registration books since the opening of the company;

– Copy of the RAIS since the opening of the company;

– Declaration of employees who left the company and opted to maintain the health plan.


