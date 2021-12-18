Solange causes with Rico at the hotel after the final

Solange Gomes keeps causing even after the end of The Farm 2021. The former model met friends and family in the hotel room where all the pedestrians are staying, early this Friday morning (17).

In a friendly atmosphere, the ex-bathroom of the Gugu met the main rival of the season: the champion Rich Melquiades. The two even embraced on the spot. Images of the moment were shared on the writer’s profile.

“Oh, I hate you”, he fired, in a playful tone. Then the comedian introduced his mother, Sandra Melquiades, to the ex-rival and remembered one of the main bullshit from the beginning of the program. “She is the same age [que você]”, Rico said, remembering that the two are 47 years old.

“Guys, do you remember Rico called me ‘old lady’? But, my love, there’s a catch: there’s Rico’s mother [que tem a mesma idade que eu]”, joked Solange, addressing her Instagram followers.

It is worth remembering that Solange Gomes took third place on the reality show on Record, with 3.70%.

Solange Gomes feared rejection and denied having studied pawns

After the end of the program, during an interview for the Decompression Cabin of the PlayPlus, Solange denied the accusation that she had studied opponents before joining the program.

“I didn’t study. This is Rico’s thing. There were even people here that I didn’t even know, from the bottom of my heart. The things I say really aren’t lies”, he pointed out.

“I have a life out there where I am a housewife and I take care of everything myself. I don’t have advice and nobody in my house. So, like that, I had to do my best to come here. I didn’t have time to study anyone”, amended.

