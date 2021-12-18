Son of Marília Mendonça already knows about his mother’s death; find out how it went | famous

THE little Leo Mendonça he just turned two years old and won a birthday party from his relatives, celebrated this Thursday (16). the son of Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff he is still too young to understand some facts of life, but the family insisted on explaining in the best way that his mother would not return.

In an interview with Quem magazine, the boy’s family revealed that, when talking to the little one about the reason his mother had not gone to meet him anymore, it was because she had become a “little star”. In the article, the singer’s mother, Mrs. Ruth, spoke about her grandson and declared all her love for the child, who is a piece of Marília that is still present:

“Today I know that I will experience mixed feelings, but my grandson’s smile will ease all the pain. Jesus Christ will give me strength and wisdom. As Mom said, it will always be us linked and intertwined. Thank you, God, for leaving her little piece with us. I will always love you”, said the nostalgic matriarch.

Gustavo, brother of the singer, who is now investing in his music career, also spoke of his nephew: “We go to great lengths to give all the love in the world to Léo”said the young singer. Mrs. Ruth completed her son’s lines: “Even with this moment, we can’t stop giving joy to Leozinho”, he stated.

Death of Marília Mendonça

On November 5th, Marília Mendonça would do your second show in Caratinga. The flight was scheduled to land around 3 pm, but about four kilometers from the airport, the plane hit wires in an electricity tower and fell into a waterfall in the area, killing all five occupants, three of them passengers, the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft.

Cemig (Minas Gerais Energy Company) confirmed that there was an impact on a power tower wiring approximately 500m from the accident site. The suspicion is that the aircraft has hit the lightning rod (which is not energized), causing it to lose speed and fall into the waterfall.

The power tower is located on a hill, as the site is surrounded by valleys and mountains. Despite not being marked with red balls, however, authorities claim that this type of tower does not have the obligation to contain the characteristic balls that help aircraft pilots identify these large objects, precisely to avoid an accident.

At first, the Marília’s advice had sent a press release stating that all of the aircraft’s occupants had been rescued alive after the accident. The grade was given live on Globo on duty, giving hope to millions of fans and the victims’ relatives, but after confirmation that no occupants of the aircraft had survived, made headlines across the country.