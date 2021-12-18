Son of Marilia Mendonça and Murilo Huff wins a 2nd birthday party; see photos! | TV & Famous

King Léo Mendonça Huff’s 2nd birthday did not go unnoticed. The son of Marilia Mendonça and Murilo Huff won a beautiful party last Thursday, 12/16, at Espaço Quintal da Arca, in Goiânia. Even with the pain of mourning the death of the country girl, on 11/05, the little one’s father, plus Ruth Moreira and Gustavo, mother and brother of Marilia, insisted on celebrating as the boy deserves.
“We don’t stop celebrating our Leo’s life, his smile is what moves us”, declared the drooling dad.
Son of Marilia Mendonça and Murilo Huff wins a 2nd birthday party and becomes the most talked about topic on the networks
The theme chosen by the grandmother was Galinha Pintadinha. The Queen of Suffering was planning a big party, as she was unable to make a 1 year anniversary celebration due to the pandemic. “Marília really wanted a garland, the kind she liked to make.”
“It wasn’t the way she wanted it, but it was done with a lot of love. Iago, who is our friend, took care of everything, because he knew how difficult it would be and we would live a mixture of emotions, the joy of life and the pain of loss. I thank him for that,” Ruth said.
Murilo Huff insisted on celebrating his son's 2nd birthday
Leo had fun and played the entire party. Interacted with characters from the cartoon, one of his favorites. Only close friends and family attended the celebration.
“Léo is very smart and happy, it was difficult to get some time with him, because the naughty one just wanted to play”, commented uncle Gustavo.
Léo had a lot of fun with the Pintadinha Chicken
Most commented topic on the networks!
The boy was also honored by the fans of Marília Mendonça, who did not forget the date and rose to #Congratulations Léo Mendonça Huff. The subject was one of the most commented on the networks. There were several expressions of affection and messages of affection and strength for the little one.
Decoration of the party by Léo, son of Marilia Mendonça
On the night of 12/16 there was also the release of Marilia’s first song in Spanish. “Amigos con Derechos” was recorded in partnership with Mexican singer Dulce María. Fans were very emotional. Check out the reactions!
Murilo Huff, Gustavo and Ruth got together to celebrate Léo's 2nd birthday