Sony sues Multilaser for “copying DualShock”

According to Tecnoblog, Sony sued the Brazilian Multilaser for violating the DualShock trademark, the name given to the controls of previous generations of PlayStation. Apparently, the attributions are related to products based on the same design as the Japanese giant’s joystick.

According to documents obtained by the site, Sony does not directly specify which controls would violate these trade dress guidelines (characteristics of a product’s visual appearance). In short, Multilaser would not have plagiarized the control entirely, but would have based the original design and implemented some subtle changes — which can easily be confused with the brand’s product.

The Japanese demand that the controls inspired by the DualShock be taken out of circulation, in addition to asking for an amount of R$ 60 thousand for moral damages and “violation of industrial property rights”.

The case was delegated to Judge Renata Maciel, of the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo (TJ-SP), who, at first, accepted the accusations and entailed the penalty of two fines for Multilaser in the case of non-compliance with the orders: one in the amount of BRL 100,000 and others, daily, in the amount of BRL 20,000.

Multilaser accepted the decision, but presented its point of view on DualShock

Multilaser accepted the judge’s decision under the condition that it first sell the remaining stocks within six months. The company also noted that there was no “reproduction and counterfeiting of the products, trademark or trade dress infringement”, with the lawyers’ justification that their marketing would not harm Sony.

According to Tecnoblog, the lawsuit over DualShock began in February 2020 and continues to this day without a resolution.