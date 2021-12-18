SP Health Secretary says there is no flu epidemic in the state and rules out extra campaign to increase vaccine coverage | São Paulo

The Health Secretary of São Paulo, Jean Gorinchteyn, stated that the state is not experiencing a flu epidemic and ruled out a vaccine blocking campaign to contain the disease. The statements were made in an exclusive interview with g1 this Friday (17)

“The data we have are not robust enough to say that we are living in a pandemic or epidemic moment, or an outbreak [de gripe], and not the need at this time to do the vaccination”, declared the secretary.

Until the beginning of December, only 55.5% of the target audience of the flu vaccination campaign had been vaccinated in the state. The government’s goal was 90%.

Despite the low coverage, according to Gorinchteyn, state data still do not show the occurrence of an outbreak of the disease and, because of that, it would not be necessary, at the moment, to apply booster doses of the flu vaccine in the most vulnerable population.

“What we have seen, through private network laboratories, is the increase in cases in some hospitals, in patients even with mild symptoms. This ends up not enshrining the greater need, at this time, to carry out a vaccine blockade,” he said.

Blocking vaccination is carried out with the aim of immunizing an entire community in the event of an outbreak of a contagious disease. In the case of influenza, a possible vaccine blockade could be done before the 2022 vaccination campaign, which must use an updated immunizing agent to combat new strains of the virus.

Public and private hospitals in the capital registered increase in the flow of people with flu-like symptoms in recent weeks, which caused queues for service. In municipal emergency rooms, patients claim that the wait can be up to 6 hours. In addition to the Influenza A and B viruses, which cause flu, circulation of other viruses may also be behind the sudden growth. of a “set of respiratory illnesses” according to doctors.

In an interview with g1, the state secretary also attributed the increase in the circulation of respiratory viruses, not just the flu, to the relaxation in the use of a protective mask.

“We have a situation at this time of respiratory virus circulation. Not just H1N1 or H3N2, but other forms of virus, the common cold, adenovirus. […] It starts to circulate more, especially as people take off their masks. People are feeling very comfortable with the shots of the vaccine, which makes them flock without masks at the end of the year festivities,” Gorinchteyn said.

2 of 3 Movement of people without masks on Rua 25 de Março, a traditional popular shopping center in São Paulo — Photo: Cris Faga/Estadão Content Movement of people without masks on Rua 25 de Março, a traditional popular shopping center in São Paulo — Photo: Cris Faga/Estadão Content

Official data from Infogripe, a system that monitors severe cases of respiratory diseases across Brazil, still haven’t pointed out an increase in flu cases in the state of Sao Paulo.

Infogripe’s coordinator, Marcelo Gomes, warns that this could be due to the delay in laboratory analyses, which determine the virus behind each case, and also due to hacker attacks that have affected the Ministry of Health’s systems in recent days .

For the researcher, the effect on these data should occur soon, because there is a large flow of people between the capitals of the Southeast, in addition to the low coverage of the flu vaccine in the region.

The secretary also stated that preliminary data on respiratory diseases in the state do not indicate that the H3N2 Darwin virus, which would be resistant to the flu vaccine used in 2021, is prevalent in the state.

Gorinchteyn also highlighted that the state secretariat is carrying out a “handcrafted” monitoring of the data due to the lack of updating of the SIVEP Influenza system, the same that is used by the Infogripe system.

“We are monitoring it very carefully and in an almost artisanal way. Taking data from private entities, public hospitals and also from our sentinel laboratories, since the instability at SIVEP Influenza does not allow us to see this very clearly. Only in two samples came as H3N2 Darwin, and the rest as H1N1,” the secretary said.

Gorinchteyn also said he believed the flu vaccine that was used in this year’s campaign should have some protection against the Darwin strain. The Butantan Institute has not yet presented a formal study in this regard.

“In a conversation with the Butantan Institute, they believe that there is, indeed, a cross-response between the vaccine we have, which has H3N2 Hong Kong, with the Darwin strain. So, theoretically, those people who received the dose of the immunizing agent would be protected and develop only milder forms”, he declared.

The increase in the flow of patients with respiratory symptoms, caused by a set of viruses, has already been seen in hospitals in the city of São Paulo.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of cases of diseases caused by several different types of viruses, and also by some bacteria. It is this set of diseases that is increasing at this time of year,” said the medical superintendent of the Children’s Hospital Menino Jesus , Antonio Carlos Madeira.

The emergency room at the children’s unit, located in Bela Vista, central region, had an increase of 175% in care for respiratory diseases in December this year. There were 1,383 calls this month, against 502 calls in December last year.

The situation is repeated in private units, such as the Hospital Beneficência Portuguesa, in the center of the capital. In general, 10% of visits to the site are for people with complaints of respiratory conditions. Last week, the number rose to 16%. For the hospital’s chief infectologist, João Prats, the situation is related to the circulation of a set of viruses and bacteria.

“We saw an increase in the number of visits for severe acute respiratory syndrome. This is that syndrome that involves several viruses, some bacterial conditions,” said Prats.

In a statement, the Union of Hospitals, Clinics and Laboratories of the State of São Paulo (SindHosp) confirmed that it has seen a greater flow of patients with flu symptoms in hospitals in recent weeks.

3 of 3 Patient line at a health center in Paraisópolis, in the South Zone of São Paulo, this Monday (13) — Photo: Personal archive Queue of patients at a health center in Paraisópolis, in the South Zone of São Paulo, this Monday (13) — Photo: Personal archive

In the public network, the increase in the flow of patients with respiratory symptoms has already caused an increase in the waiting time for care. On Tuesday night (14), residents of Cidade Tiradentes, on the east side of the capital, had to wait up to 6 hours to see a doctor at the Emergency Room Gloria, according to community leaders in the region.

According to the city hall, the Municipal Emergency Service (PA) Glória Rodrigues dos Santos Bonfim registered an atypical demand on Tuesday (14), with 1 thousand calls in one day, when the normal is around 400.

In Paraisópolis, in the South Zone, the scenario has been taking place since last Thursday (9). According to Gilson Rodrigues, community leader and president of the G10Favelas, the local Basic Health Units (UBSs) have served an average of 600 people a day, leading to a wait of up to two hours per service.

In the São Camilo network, which served an average of 210 respiratory patients per day, the number jumped to an average of 335 daily patients in December, that is, an increase of 59% compared to November.

Hospital Santa Catarina, in Bela Vista, central region, has also registered a sudden increase in cases of patients with flu symptoms since the beginning of December.

“In relation to confirmed cases, the HSC evolved from November to December, on average, from 0 to 5 positive cases, and, from December 9, the median rose to 17.5 daily cases”, he highlighted.

At the Albert Einstein Hospital, located in Morumbi, West Zone of the capital, there was a significant increase in positive cases for the Influenza A virus.

In the first half of November, the site had no confirmed cases of this virus. But, in the second half of the month, the number jumped to 63 cases and, in the first 15 days of December, there were 1,472 cases of Influenza A in the hospital.

The increase also occurred for the Influenza B virus, which also causes flu. There were 2 cases in the first half of November, 8 cases in the second, and 70 in the first half of December.