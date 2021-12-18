Star Atlas launches minigame and players are already able to earn reward cryptocoins

One of the most anticipated blockchain games today, Star Atlas, released on Thursday night (16) its first mini game that already allows players to earn cryptocurrencies through the game’s play-to-earn system.

In the minigame called Score, users can send their spaceships in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFT) to missions that earn users rewards in Atlas (ATLAS).

“The Council does not take its commitments lightly. They are rewarding your loyalty with ATLAS, a universal currency recognized by the Star Atlas. As a fleet manager, you will receive rewards for the accumulated time in which your contributions are productive”, says an excerpt from the explanation of the new game.

To enter the minigame, therefore, the user must have a spaceship. These NFTs can be purchased from the official marketplace. Currently, the cheapest ships are those of the common model, such as the Opal Jet and Pearce X4, which are worth US$ 20 (BRL 110).

There are also unusual, rare, epic and legendary ships that are more expensive but offer greater rewards.

How the Star Atlas minigame works

With the ship in inventory, the user needs to supply it before sending it out on a mission in the mini game. To do this, you must buy fuel, ammo, tool kit and food, paid for with the ATLAS token.

Since the game runs on Solana’s blockchain, the user must also have SOL in their wallet to pay transaction fees.

Restock prices are affordable. To buy 10 units of fuel, for example, the user pays 0.0014 ATLAS, around R$0.0008, as shown on Youtube by the Solana Brasil channel.

Following automatic refueling recommendations and using the most basic ship, the minigame, at the time of launch, was generating an income of 0.950 ATLAS per day, less than R$1.

Items that the user needs to buy to supply the ships (Image: Star Atlas/Publishing)

The game system informs the user how long it will take until the resources run out. When this happens, the player must restock the ship again to continue earning rewards.

Anyone who already had the ships in their wallet before December 15th received the first supply for free after a snapshot. Users who purchased the ship after that day, on the other hand, need to pay for the items every time they send the ship on a mission.

While one of the star attractions of the Star Atlas is its cinematic quality, the minigame doesn’t have any gameplay involved. All the player has to do is fuel up the ship and wait for the rewards to arrive while the missions are done automatically.

The Star Atlas minigames

Releasing smaller games like Score while the main game is being developed was a strategy found by the Star Atlas team to maintain community involvement with the universe being created, while providing a usefulness for NFTs already in possession of the players.

The expectation is that from May next year, new changes will be implemented in this version, with more interactive and specific missions for each type of ship and faction. Even after the release of the main game, Star Atlas minigames will continue to be active and evolve over time.