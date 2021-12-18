State confirms five deaths from influenza virus in 2021 | Rio de Janeiro



Tents were installed to deal with flu cases during an outbreak in Rio – Bernardo Costa/ Agência O DIA

Rio – The State Department of Health (SES) reported that, this year, there were five deaths from H3N2, a subtype of the flu virus, in Rio de Janeiro. In 2020, one death caused by this subtype was reported and, in 2019, two deaths were reported. The swine flu virus (H1N1) caused 63 deaths recorded by the state in 2019.

The pulmonologist, Hermano de Castro, head researcher at Fiocruz and former director of the National School of Public Health, explains that the explosion of cases is a specificity of the virus, which belongs to the Darwin subgroup, a strain, according to him, more resistant. The expert says that in Brazil, between 800 to a thousand deaths are expected per year caused by the disease.

Castro further details that this is an atypical flu outbreak, as usually cases of the disease arise in winter. According to him, the gradual return of the population to their activities, thanks to the vaccine against covid-19, has made the influenza virus to spread faster, as there is more movement of people on the streets and a relaxation in terms of individual sanitary measures. He says that the population has given preference to the vaccine against the coronavirus, but should not forget to look for an immunizing agent against the flu.

“In the last two winters we were protecting ourselves from covid and, on the other hand, we were also protecting ourselves from any virus. This return and a certain relaxation of the use of masks in open environments, due to its low transmission, is a facilitator and ended up allowing the growth of a new virus because vaccination coverage is low,” he said.

Castro also says that the culture of vaccination against the flu for young people is something new and, therefore, vaccination coverage is still not ideal. In addition, the risk group for the disease are the elderly and children. The expert’s recommendations for preventing H3N2 contamination are similar to those disclosed for preventing coronavirus.

“We have been talking to the patients here at Fiocruz about the same measures as the covid, especially the use of a mask in a closed environment, such as public transport. A sneeze, a cough, can throw the virus away even when speaking, so distance and the mask is the sanitary measures that must be taken. Just as they help with covid, they help with the influenza virus, they are similar sanitary measures,” he concluded.

Data from the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (Sivep-Influenza) show that the majority of severe flu cases in 2021 were in people no immunized in the last campaign. Throughout 2021, the state of Rio registered 430 cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) due to influenza. Among the cases, 104 had not been vaccinated, and only 46 had received the application. Vaccination was ignored or not reported in 280 cases.

This Friday, cariocas continued to go to the clinics to get the flu vaccine. Matheus Rodrigues, a 26-year-old delivery boy, went to the Heitor Brandão post, in Tijuca, in the North Zone of Rio, to be immunized. He said that his wife and children have also been vaccinated.

“I think it’s very important to get the vaccine for us to be protected. I’m an application delivery person, I deal directly with the public. So, for me, vaccination is of paramount importance. Since I was a child I vaccinate my son too, I try not to let it be late because it is very important for us to always be safe,” he said.

Dentist and actor Denys Vasconcellos, 42, was also vaccinated at the site and classified the immunization process as a collective care. According to him, his wife and daughter have already been immunized and this Friday was his turn. “Vaccination is only really effective if everyone commits […] I’m a health professional too and I’m happy that I got my vaccine and contributed a little bit. May it be for the health of our community,” he concluded.

Verônica Rey, a 52-year-old teacher, is hypertensive and diabetic, in addition, she underwent treatment for cervical cancer. She went to the clinic along with her son Thiago Rey, 16, who is also diabetic and has asthma. Both are risk groups. “Immunization at any time in life is very important. At this point, we have to protect ourselves and do our part. My son and I are a risk group and for this reason we always take the flu vaccine. At this moment, then, we would not be without take,” he said.

Last Tuesday (14) the SES reported that, in view of the manifestations regarding the increase in cases of flu in recent weeks, the Metropolitan Region of Rio faces an epidemic of the influenza A (H3N2) virus. The classification is adopted when there is a collective occurrence of a disease that quickly spreads, by direct or indirect contagion, until reaching many people in a given territory, and which extinguishes after a period of time.

To increase the capacity for care in cases of flu, SES installed tents in five 24-hour UPAs: Marshal Hermes, Tijuca, Botafogo, Jacarepaguá and Penha. The initiative is part of the contingency plan for the epidemic in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, which also includes the reinforcement of medical teams within the state network. The tents are open every day from 7am to 7pm. Just last Friday (10), the UPAs and the new units carried out 2,102 consultations against the flu. The initial schedule provides for the mobilization to remain throughout the month of December, but may change in case of improvement or worsening of the disease outbreak.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) said that there was a 16% drop in the number of visits to patients with the flu-like illness in urgent and emergency units compared to last week. According to the folder, between the 13th and 15th of December, 34,700 cases of flu-like illnesses were carried out in the municipal assistance network. The regions of the city with the most assistance were APs 3.1 (Leopoldina region), 4.0 (Barra and Jacarepaguá) and 5.2 (Campo Grande).

According to Fiocruz’s InfoGripe Bulletin, unlike in other states — where cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome are mostly positive for covid-19 —, the Influenza virus is predominant in Rio de Janeiro. The setting is the same for children and adults.

To face this epidemiological scenario, the SMS reported that it has intensified the immunization campaign against the flu in Rio de Janeiro, according to the availability of doses. In 2021, the total number of people immunized is more than 2.7 million people, according to the folder.

In addition, six care centers for patients with flu-like symptoms and viral testing were opened by the city. All patients with clinical indication are tested for covid-19, with less than 1% positivity for the disease. People with mild flu-like symptoms can also go to one of the 230 primary care units (family clinics and municipal health centers) for first-time care.