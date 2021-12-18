Statute change approved, and Cruzeiro will be able to trade majority of SAF shares with investor | cruise

At a meeting held this Friday night, Cruzeiro had the amendment to the bylaws approved, to allow up to 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anônima do Futebol – created this month – may remain in the hands of investors.

There were 562 people present at the vote, including councilors and associates, among the approximately 3,000 eligible to vote. There were 544 “yes” votes, 16 “no” votes, one blank and one null. Approval of 95.8%, considering the weight established for each voter. See, at the end of the article, the weight of each vote and the approval numbers related to natural, well-deserving, alternate and associate members.

Soon after the end of voting, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, president of Cruzeiro, highlighted his happiness for the result.

– I’m very, very, very happy. Out of 562 voters, only 18 voted “no”. If you apply the weight (of each vote), it will be overwhelming, it will practically go to 99% (approval). We show that whoever voted embraced what the fans wanted. It’s rolling up our sleeves, because that only gives us more reasons and encouragement to work harder and harder.

Sérgio Rodrigues also adopted caution regarding the choice of investors and said that the companies responsible for raising them will take the decision regarding with whom the shares will be traded.

– You don’t have to accelerate or stop accelerating. My peace of mind and what I have to pass on to the fans is that it’s not me who’s going to decide, it’s not my vice-president, it’s not Nagib. We have the two companies that do this for the biggest companies in Brazil and the world.

“Perhaps the best will not be who pays more, but who has a better strategic plan in line with our needs. They said they have some things in hand for us to move forward, and we are going to make the best decision”

With the approval of the amendment to the bylaws, Cruzeiro will have more scope for negotiation with potential investors who want to inject resources into the club. The expectation is that, with the approval of the amendment to the bylaws, the implementation of the SAF will occur more quickly.

Before the meeting that changed the statute, Cruzeiro could only trade 49% of SAF’s shares. The limitation made it difficult to prospect for investment in the market. Within the club, the hope is that the arrival of the investor will take place in the first months of 2022.

THE club-company implementation is seen by the club’s board as the fastest way to get the club back on track.. Raposa has a debt of close to R$ 1 billion and will compete, for the third year in a row, in the Brazilian Series B, with a drastic drop in revenues.

With SAF, Cruzeiro will have six years to pay 60% of its debt. If he does, he will have another four years to pay the rest. The money contributed by the investor will not be used to pay debts. The accumulated debt will be equated with the receipt of 20% of SAF’s monthly revenue and 50% of its profit in the period.

The queue of advisers and associates began to form around 6 pm at the Cruzeiro sports club, in Barro Preto. Same time fans started to gather outside the venue. There were screams of support, with music from the stands, but a lot of pressure and protest.

About 200 people were present in Barro Preto to pressure councilors to vote in favor of change. This is because, internally, some of them have demonstrated that they are against the transformation into a club-company. There was also a protest against the “Família União”, a wing of councilors who commanded Cruzeiro during the administration of Wagner Pires de Sá.

Cruzeiro fans protest before and during vote to change the statute

Voting began around 19:00, because at the first call, at least a quarter of the members were not present, as established in the Cruzeiro Statute.

– In order to change the Statute, the unanimous vote of the simple majority of those present at the Assembly specially convened for this purpose is required, and it must be installed, on first call, with the presence of at least 1/4 (one quarter) of the members in condition of vote or, on second call, after thirty minutes, with any number.

Voting ended at 8:30 pm, as scheduled. The investigation took about 45 minutes. After the approval was announced, there was a lot of cheering from the fans outside, with rockets and screams.

According to the current text of the bylaws, there are four evaluations of votes at the meeting. Are they:

Meritorious Counselor: peso 6 per vote Nato Councilor: weight 5 per vote Counselor: peso 4 per vote Alternate Board Member: peso 2 per vote Member: weight 1

All the 9 worthy advisers present voted for change. Of the 108 natural members present, 103 voted “yes”. Regarding the alternate members, there were 60 present, with 59 positive votes. Of the 241 associates present, 235 voted “yes”.