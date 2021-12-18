STF determines that the government manifests itself within 48 hours about vaccination for children

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined, this Friday (17), that the federal government manifests itself within 48 hours on the vaccination against Covid-19 for children between 5 and 11 years old.

“That the federal government present, within 48 hours, the complementation of the National Vaccination Plan, to include the steps to be taken to start and complete the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old against Covid-19, including a schedule to enable adequate vaccination coverage of the entire child population before school resumes, as well as the forecast of a national day (D-Day) for vaccination, or even the designation of possible dates for carrying out large efforts to encourage and vaccinate” , says Lewandowski in action.

Lewandowski’s opinion comes after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorizes, last Thursday (16), the use of Pfizer’s immunizing agent in children of this age group in Brazil.

The Ministry of Health, in turn, announced this Friday that it will hold a public hearing to assess the vaccination of children.

“We are going to disclose a schedule before making a decision. We want to discuss this matter with society. We will hold a public hearing. The ministry is going to carry out an analysis of all aspects of this vaccination,” Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga told CNN.

However, Queiroga did not estimate a deadline for disclosing the schedule or when the public hearing should take place. “What I can say is that it will be quick”, he declared.

