STF determines that the government manifests itself within 48 hours about vaccination for children

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined, this Friday (17), that the federal government manifests itself within 48 hours on the vaccination against Covid-19 for children between 5 and 11 years old.
“That the federal government present, within 48 hours, the complementation of the National Vaccination Plan, to include the steps to be taken to start and complete the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old against Covid-19, including a schedule to enable adequate vaccination coverage of the entire child population before school resumes, as well as the forecast of a national day (D-Day) for vaccination, or even the designation of possible dates for carrying out large efforts to encourage and vaccinate” , says Lewandowski in action.
Lewandowski’s opinion comes after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorizes, last Thursday (16), the use of Pfizer’s immunizing agent in children of this age group in Brazil.
The Ministry of Health, in turn, announced this Friday that it will hold a public hearing to assess the vaccination of children.
“We are going to disclose a schedule before making a decision. We want to discuss this matter with society. We will hold a public hearing. The ministry is going to carry out an analysis of all aspects of this vaccination,” Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga told CNN.
However, Queiroga did not estimate a deadline for disclosing the schedule or when the public hearing should take place. “What I can say is that it will be quick”, he declared.
President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), declared, during his weekly live, broadcast on social networks, this Thursday, that the decision to vaccinate children is up to the parents. The Chief Executive also asked that the names of the members of Anvisa who were in favor of the authorization of immunization be disclosed.
“Anvisa is not subordinate to me, let’s make this very clear, I don’t interfere there, but I asked unofficially for the name of the person who authorized the vaccine for children aged five years and over. We want to publicize the names of these people so that everyone can know who they are and form their judgment,” said Bolsonaro.
In response to Bolsonaro, Anvisa stated that “its work environment is free from internal pressures and averse to external pressures”.
According to the agency, the service performed in the analysis of vaccines is based on science and “offers the Ministry of Health, the Manager of the National Immunization Plan – PNI, safe, effective and quality options.”
“Anvisa is always ready to meet demands for information, but it repudiates and vehemently rejects any threat, explicit or hidden, that may embarrass, intimidate or compromise the free exercise of regulatory activities and the support of our lives and families: our work, which is to protect the health of the citizen”, concluded the note.