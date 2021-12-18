STF grants house arrest to truck driver Zé Trovão

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), authorized this Friday, 17, truck driver Marco Antonio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão, to be transferred to the household system with an electronic ankle bracelet. He was held in preventive detention on the eve of the acts of September 7, but was only detained in October, after spending more than a month on the run in Mexico.

In the minister’s assessment, the elements that motivated the arrest order no longer justify its maintenance. That’s because three months have passed since the Independence Day holiday demonstrations. The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) also gave a favorable opinion on the relaxation of the detention regime.







Truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão. Photo: YouTube/Reproduction/Estadão

“Despite the seriousness of the applicant’s conduct, investigated in the scope of this investigation, due to the time lapse between the national holiday of 7/9/2021 and the present date, in relation to Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, the factual requirements necessary for the maintenance of preventive detention”, says an excerpt from Moraes’ decision.

The truck driver will also be prohibited from maintaining contact with others investigated in the investigation that investigates the financing and summoning of undemocratic acts on September 7, from using social networks, from granting interviews in court authorization and from receiving visits without the approval of the Court, except in case of family members.

Earlier this month, the First Panel of the STF denied a defense appeal to overturn the arrest warrant. Moraes declared himself impeded and did not vote in the trial.

Target of searches in the same operation that hit the singer Sérgio Reis, the truck driver was appointed as one of the first articulators of a kind of ‘uprising’ on the 7th of September. Owner of an overthrown YouTube channel, Zé Trovão gained popularity among supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) when he began calling for protests against STF ministers and asking for the approval of the printed vote by the Chamber of Deputies.