Study: omicron has greater transmission capacity, but less severity – 12/17/2021

A study by the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Hong Kong (HKUMed, its acronym in English) analyzed the ability of the omicron variant to replicate and indicated that it may in fact be more transmissible, but cause less severe infectious conditions. The researchers highlighted that, even with reduced severity, the overall risk of the strain is “probably very significant.”

To arrive at the results, the scientists used lung tissue to analyze how the original strain of the new coronavirus, delta and omicron, infect the human respiratory tract. The research is still being analyzed by peers before being published in a scientific journal, informed the educational institution.

The analysis pointed out that, when compared to the other two strains, the omicron multiplies 70 times faster in human bronchi (tube-shaped structures that connect the trachea and lungs, whose function is to direct air to these organs). This may explain why the strain detected in South Africa is more transmissible – as indicated by preliminary evidence cited by the WHO (World Health Organization).

In lung tissue, formed by alveoli (responsible for the gas exchange that carries oxygen to the blood), however, replication of the new variant seems to be less efficient, an indication that the disease caused by it may be less severe. The omicron multiplies about 10 times slower than Delta and the original, the study found.

In severe cases of covid, the virus mainly attacks the alveoli. Inflammation of these “air bags” fills them with fluid, which impairs gas exchange. Thus, the blood cannot receive the adequate amount of oxygen or eliminate carbon dioxide, causing shortness of breath.

Michael Chan Chi-wai, leader of the research, highlighted, in a note, that the severity of a disease is not only determined by the ability of the virus to replicate, it also depends on the patient’s immune response. “By infecting many more people, an infectious virus can cause more serious illness and death, although the virus is less pathogenic,” he warned.

Chi-wai also cited that recent studies by his teams showed that “the omicron variant can partially escape the immunity provided by vaccines and previous infections”. Therefore, he assesses that the global threat of the new strain is “probably very significant”.