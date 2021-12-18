Sulfabril brand is sold and should return to the market in 2022 | Pedro Machado

It’s confirmed: the Sulfabril brand has a new owner. Lunelli, a textile company based in Guaramirim, this Friday (17th) bought one of the last assets still available from the bankrupt estate of what was one of the largest textile companies in Blumenau and Brazil at an auction. The factory complex had already been sold to Tex Cotton in 2018.

The column said on Thursday that the company had made an offer of R$1.215 million for the brand, the minimum amount required in a notice in the second auction square. As no other proposals emerged, the dispute was closed shortly after 10:00 am this Friday.

The new owners have plans to relaunch Sulfabril to the market by the end of 2022. The information was confirmed to the column by the president of Lunelli, Dénis Lunelli. The executive, who says he has “good memories of the brand”, anticipated that he will now start working on a project for the brand.

— I think Blumenau and all of southern Brazil have the greatest affection (for Sulfabril). I like challenges. It wasn’t nice the end of it. I think you can recount this story – promises.

The historical value of Sulfabril weighed on Lunelli’s decision. Dénis remembers that it became one of the most respected brands in Latin America, sharing the top with Hering.

The brand acquired by Lunelli at auction (Photograph: reproduction )

— It’s a brand that doesn’t have rejection. She just stopped operating. I hope and believe that I can get back with her. Whoever met will give a vote of confidence – bet.

In addition to the homonymous brand, the lot won at auction by the company includes the brands 3×4, Everteen, FlexBell, HF By H. Faith, Kissy Face, S, Salffy, SF Sulfabril, Turbine and Volt. They, however, will be in the background at this first moment. Lunelli’s focus and energy, according to Dénis, will be on rescuing Sulfabril.

The official result of the auction will be confirmed in the next few hours. Lawyer Erivaldo Caetano Junior, Vadinho, who is from Blumenau, advised Lunelli in the case.

About the new owner of Sulfabril

The Lunelli Group has 16 units, with factories in Santa Catarina, São Paulo, Ceará and Paraguay. It has 4,600 employees and plans to close 2021 with gross sales of R$1.2 billion, the best year in the company’s history in terms of financial results, according to Dénis.

With the sale, Sulfabril becomes part of a portfolio of Lunelli brands that already includes Lunender, Lez a Lez, Hangar 33, Alakazoo, Lunelli Malhas and Fabrics, Graphene and Fico (this was also purchased by the company).

