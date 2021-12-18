Super promotion!!! Esfera sells points with a 55% discount for subscribers of its clubs

Esfera today launched an unprecedented promotion that it is offering 55% discount when purchasing points exclusively for subscribers of their points clubs. Let’s get to the details.

How to Buy Points

To buy points follow these steps:

Access the Esfera program website to purchase points. Log in to your account. Enter the amount of points you want to buy. Insert coupon: SPECIALCLUB 55

Promotion Details

With a 55% discount, the thousand Esfera points cost R$31.50.

Purchases should only be made today, December 17th .

The purchased points must necessarily be multiples of 1,000, where the minimum possible to be acquired is 1,000 points and the maximum 200,000 in a period of 6 months or the equivalent of this amount in 5 transactions (whichever occurs first), per participating CPF or CNPJ of the Sphere.

Finally, points are valid for 2 years from the credit date.

Take note

Although restricted to subscribers of its points club, this is the biggest discount that Esfera has ever offered for the purchase of points.

As mentioned above, with this discount the thousand Esfera points cost R$31.50 and if we consider a transfer promotion with a 100% bonus, the final value is R$15.75.

Another interesting detail is that this is the first time that Esfera has carried out a campaign exclusively valuing the subscribers of its points clubs.

See that, apparently, if the customer subscribes to one of the points clubs today, he will already have access to the discount.

Heads up

Promotion may be good for others, but it may not be good for you. Think about it!

Buying points for buying is not a good strategy. You should have a clearly defined goal and transfer points to achieve that goal.

Saving points is bad business. They may be devalued at any time, or the program may change accrual and spend rules without notice.

The best strategy is “earn and burn” or accumulate and burn.

To know more

On this link you can find other promotions for earning points.

