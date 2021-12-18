Suspect of sexual abuse asked the victim’s parents to pray for him not to undergo the procedure again

Testimonies given by women who allegedly suffered sexual abuse by pastor Sérgio Amaral Brito, 59, who worked as a psychoanalyst, sexologist and therapist, in an office in Piabeta, in Magé, Baixada Fluminense, reveal that the priest offered a hug therapeutic to rub your body in young women. According to statements collected by investigators from the 66th DOP (Piabetá), Sérgio even asked the victims to say in his presence that they were “hot”.

RI Rio de Janeiro 12/17/2021 Pastor Sérgio Amaral Brito, arrested on suspicion of rape of a vulnerable person and sexual possession through fraud.

He said this would help patients improve their self-esteem.

The therapeutic process also consisted of the women bringing photos of their underwear or that they were seen wearing lingerie to be worn and shown to the therapist, in their own office. That’s exactly what happened to a shopkeeper, who was a victim of the religious, during a consultation in 2013, when she was 27 years old.

RI Rio de Janeiro 12/17/2021 Pastor Sérgio Amaral Brito arrested on suspicion of rape of a vulnerable person and sexual possession through fraud. In the photo, one of the victims at the door of the police station.

She gave a statement this Friday and agreed to speak with Extra about the case. X. said he went to the police after learning of the existence of other victims. She and four other women, abused by the pastor, created a WhatsApp group with the intention of encouraging other young women to report sexual abuse as well.

— Three weeks ago a friend told me that her sister was abused by him (shepherd) in her office. I realized that the same thing had happened to me and I decided to look for the police. I was suffering from depression and I looked for a psychiatrist at the time. On that occasion he asked me to see a psychoanalyst. I ended up going to Sérgio’s office, which was in the same building as the clinic I attended. I was very fragile and I got there crying a lot. He proved to be very affectionate in this first appointment. On the third visit, he said he would give me a therapeutic hug and rubbed himself against my breasts. Then he rubbed his entire body. That was very strange – recalls the woman, who still reports that the pastor asked for half-naked photos:

“He asked me to bring him pictures of me in my panties and bra. He said that, if I preferred, I could bring some lingerie to my next appointment and show it on my body. I replied that I wouldn’t do that and he called me a rebel. I left there. Then I went to another therapist, told him what had happened, and asked if that was normal. He said he had never seen anything like it. I felt dirty and powerless in the face of everything that happened. The other four girls who were abused and I created a group on social media to receive reports of other abuses. It is a way of helping other victims to report the problem – emphasizes X.

According to police, the five victims who named the pastor as the perpetrator of sexual abuse had a similar profile. All are brunettes, with long hair and reported having been abused when they were between 16 and 27 years old.

One of them reported to her parents that she was hypnotized and abused by the pastor. They even met with the priest who would have justified the act as a new treatment technique he had brought from abroad. On the same occasion, Sérgio would have asked those responsible for the victim to accompany him in prayer so that he would not go back to doing this procedure.

The pastor was sentenced to temporary detention and was detained by police on Thursday. According to the delegate Angelo Lages, from the 66th DP, the priest is suspected of crimes of rape of the vulnerable and sexual possession through fraud. This Friday, the priest was transferred from the prison in the police station to the José Frederico Marques penitentiary, in Benfica. The unit serves as a screening facility for other prisons and is considered a gateway to the penitentiary system.

According to the Regional Council of Psychology of Rio de Janeiro, CRP-RJ), Pastor Sérgio Amaral Brito does not have a record as a psychologist. For Pedro Paulo Gastalho Bicalho, president of the CRP-RJ, only psychology professionals can practice psychoanalysis.

— There is no Psychoanalytical Council. Psychoanalysis is not understood as a profession. It is not regulated as a profession. The only regulated profession related to psychotherapy, which is regulated in Brazil, is psychology. So much so that only professionals who are psychologists can assist in a health plan regulated by the National Supplementary Health Agency. It turns out that, in a liberal field, anyone can, in a certain way, say that he is a psychotherapist and start seeing people in the private field. So, these people looking for people in the private field, need to know first if this person, who is attending, is properly a registered psychologist in the Regional Council of Psychology. Because she may actually be consulting with people who are not regulated by any professional advice. This is very important,” said Pedro Paulo.