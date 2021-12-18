Suspected of throwing beer at Havan owner is fired from work: ‘My life turned to hell’

The lawyer Eduardo Alves, suspected of having thrown beer at businessman Luciano Hang during the Brazil Cup decision between Athletico Paranaense and Atlético Mineiro, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, He was fired from the office where he worked. The information was confirmed by the UOL website.

THE confusion started during one of the interaction moments with the home team’s fans, when the owner of the Havan store chain, who is a Rubro-Negro fan, was surprised by a glass of beer.

Images recorded on the stadium grandstand show the moment when Hang waves to other fans. The businessman even makes a sign referring to a crowd, but is surprised by the glass of beer.

After being hit by the liquid, the businessman’s companions asked him to leave the stadium.

In a Twitter post, the lawyer said: “Today I lost my job. I’m being threatened, my life has turned to hell. But I have to say: Mr. Hang, you are the most rotten thing in this country, and people like you I will face every day of my life, until the end”.

Luciano Hang also used twitter to criticize lawyer Eduardo Alves: “I did a live about the guy who threw drinks in my face in the Brazil Cup final game. And isn’t he a leftist? I spoke from the beginning. It is the famous “hate of the good”.

