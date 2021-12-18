teaser reveals 1.3 Turbo engine up to 185 hp

The Jeep Renegade 2022 will arrive early next year with what has been asked for since launch, an engine stronger than the already tired E.torQ Evo 1.8, now at the end of its career…

The compact SUV made in Goiana-PE, will arrive in the T270 version with a GSE Turbo 1.3 engine with 180 horsepower in gasoline and 185 horsepower in ethanol, both weighing 27.5 kgfm.

Unlike Italy, here the Renegade will not have the GSE Turbo 1.0 engine and neither will the 150 horsepower version of the same 1.3 Turbo used here.

Like the latter, the Jeep Renegade 2022 will have a six-speed automatic transmission with 4×2 traction and a nine-speed ZF 9HP gearbox with four-wheel drive.

Then, for diesel lovers, Stellantis already anticipates the end of the “oil burning” versions, which we regret. The market, however, not so much, due to the lower sales of this option.

Without diesel, the Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 2022 maintains its characteristics, but now supported by a flex propeller, however, turbocharged. It will keep Auto, Snow, Sand/Mud and Rock modes.

Stellantis talks about new pedal maps and calibrations, perhaps referring to consumption, the point at issue for this new engine on the Renegade 2022.

For those who want the Renegade 4×2, it will also have the Jeep Traction Control + to improve traction in bad conditions, even with force only on the front wheels, through the ASR Off button.

Expected for the first quarter of 2022, the Jeep Renegade 2022 will bring yet other minor changes to the product change, which will get smarter in performance and efficiency, especially in this nine-speed gearbox (hopefully).

With this, Jeep will concentrate diesel only on Compass and Commander models, which need it to compose their most premium proposals.

For Renegade, it will be the opportunity to change and remain an important player in the SUV segment in Brazil.