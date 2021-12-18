The 10 coolest news of the year | Look how nice it is

In 2021, some good news hit the Olha que cool section, dedicated to telling inspiring stories and high spirits. To brighten up this New Year’s Eve, we’ve gathered the most read stories.

The Good Deeds and Positive News Retrospective features gifted child heroines, a good kitty, unearthed treasure, an affordable dress for the blind groom, the rescue of a lost dog years ago, and even a simple technique taken from the world of beer that helps healing Covid-19’s sequelae.

Check out the list below and the videos above.

Police receive phone call from child who wanted to show their toys

A four-year-old made an emergency call to police in the city of Invercargill, New Zealand, and said he had toys for them. The police answered the call, and agent Kurt confirmed in person that the boy’s toys were very nice.

The call starts with: “This is the police, where is the emergency?” There’s a brief silence, and the boy says hesitantly, “Hi. Officer? Can I tell you something? I have some toys for you. Come see them.”

An adult then picks up the phone and says the call was a mistake, saying the boy helped while his mother was sick. Even so, the police send a vehicle to the child’s house: “There’s a four-year-old boy there who wants to show his toys to the police, exchange”.

The corporation warned that it does not encourage children to call its emergency number, but said the unusual call was “too cute not to be shared.”

Message left by a customer for a waiter at a restaurant in Morristown, NJ — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Jamie Lauren

A waitress at a restaurant in Morristown, NJ, received nearly $2,000 (about R$11,000) in donations after a customer failed to leave a tip and complained about the establishment’s anti-Covid-19 policies. .

The restaurant opened in the middle of the pandemic and the state of New Jersey allowed 50% of the seating capacity. In addition, the restaurant required a maximum stay of 90 minutes on site to avoid lines.

The waitress, Beth, approached the table to let them know that their time was almost up. The table paid the bill but didn’t tip, blaming restaurant policy. “Sorry, but the waitress f… that. Don’t kick out customers after 90 minutes,” the customer wrote.

The note with the comment ended up going viral on Facebook and this made the waitress receive the jackpot.

Abigail, Steve and Chase Poust in an interview with the WJXT channel — Photo: Reproduction/WJXT

A 7-year-old boy saved his father and younger sister in Florida, USA, after swimming for an hour in a river to reach the shore and call for help. According to the Associated Press news agency, the family was fishing from a boat. The children were in the water, and 4-year-old Abigail was swept away by the current.

After an hour of swimming, he finally made it out of the river and ran to the nearest house to ask for help. Fire and rescue teams found the father and girl more than a mile away from the boat.

Ancient treasure is found in Denmark — Photo: Reproduction/Vejle Museerne

Using a simple metal detector, an amateur archaeologist found, in southwestern Denmark, a buried treasure with 22 gold objects from the 6th century, before the time of the Vikings.

The treasure, weighing just under a kilogram, was discovered near the town of Jelling, considered by historians to be the cradle of kings in the Viking era, between the 8th and 12th centuries. According to the museum, this is one of “the biggest, richest and most beautiful golden treasures in Danish history”.

9-year-old girl calls emergency and saves family by unlocking cell phone with her father's face — Photo: Playback/Twitter/WFXT-TV

In Brockton, Massachusetts, nine-year-old Jayline Barbosa saved her parents by quickly calling 911, the emergency number for the United States.

She managed to unlock the phone using her father’s face. He and his mother were passed out from breathing too much carbon monoxide from a generator. The paramedics arrived on time and everyone was saved.

Kelly Anne and Anthony Ferraro — Photo: Publicity/David Gannon Photography

Kelly Anne Ferraro has prepared a surprise for her fiance Anthony on their wedding day. She made a dress with various types of fabric and embossed designs for him, blind, could feel. The bride looked for a sustainable dresses store, made with recycled materials: velvet, embossed flowers and different types of cloth.

During the walk to the altar, Kelly couldn’t hold back her excitement. In Anthony’s ear, she whispered, “Touch the dress.” It was the groom’s turn to cry. “It was like I could see her,” he told American TV.

2-year-old girl with an IQ of 146

Kashe Quest is just years old and has an IQ of 146 — Photo: Reproduction

Kashe Quest is just two years old and has an IQ of 146. The high number puts her among the brightest minds in the world.

The girl from Los Angeles became the youngest member of the Mensa Academy, an organization that brings together people with IQ above the world average, considered to be gifted.

Brewing technique to treat Covid sequelae

Researcher explains how she adapted brewing technique to treat Covid-19 sequelae

A technique used to taste and study beer can help treat Covid-19 sequelae. Kits with delicious scents such as coffee, tea, wine and hops and inhalations of 3 to 8 seconds a day help people who have lost their sense of smell after the illness. Learn more in the video above.

reunion with lost dog

Kovu and Aisha Nieves — Photo: Publicity/LeHigh County Humane Society

A woman in the US state of Pennsylvania found the dog she lost in 2019 while looking for a new animal for adoption. Aisha Nieves was looking at local shelter catalogs on the internet for a dog for adoption when she saw a familiar face.

Nieves adopted Kuvo, a pitbull-rottweiler mix puppy, in 2014 when he was seven weeks old. In 2019, he fled when a driver damaged the fence around his house.

He was found by another family weeks later in their backyard and then taken to the LeHigh County Humane Society animal shelter, where he was named Ash. Over the years, he was adopted by another family, but was returned to the organization in June.

Martin Adler, Giulio, Mafalda and Giuliana Naldi meet again seven decades after an incident in Italy — Photo: Antonio Calanni/AP

More than seven decades separate the fraternal embrace between the American Martin Adler and the Italian brothers Bruno, Mafalda and Giuliana Naldi from the black and white photo that Martin kept in his house as a war treasure.

At the end of August, aged 97, ex-soldier Martin Adler traveled to Bologna, northern Italy, to finally fulfill his desire to reunite with the Italian brothers he saved during World War II.

It was October 1944, in the city of Cassano di Monterenzio, when the allied countries (United States, France, England and the Soviet Union) made an offensive in the region. The soldiers were cautious when they saw an object that looked like a covered bucket move. Immediately, they prepared to shoot her, thinking she was a hidden German.

Two girls and a boy jumped, startled, from their hiding place. It was, in fact, a crib protected with wicker by the mother when she saw the military action.

Adler and his partner were at gunpoint when a desperate woman emerged and stepped in front of them. She cried and shouted “bambini, bambini, bambini”, which means children in Italian.