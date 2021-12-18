The BC will hit the inflation target in 2021: what happens in these cases?

Not to get carried away, but the IPCA, the official inflation index in Brazil, came in below expectations for the month of November. The result could bring relief in the short term, as it broke the vicious circle of always surprising upwards, generating even greater expectations for price increases.

Interestingly, one of the items that helped to reduce the IPCA was…perfume. Personal care had a 10.66% drop in the month, which alone took 0.06 percentage points off November’s inflation. This drop could be explained by Black Friday discounts or reduced consumption of items considered superfluous.

Remember we asked you not to get carried away? So it is. There is still no reason to celebrate: as much as the IPCA has surprised to the downside, the projection for this year – and for next year – remains above the Central Bank’s target.

This is not a prerogative of Brazil. According to an informal Bloomberg survey of fund managers, the hasty monetary policy shift of central banks around the world, eager to tame inflation, is simply the biggest risk for global stocks in 2022.

Here, the inflation target is defined by the National Monetary Council, formed by the Minister of Economy, the President of the Central Bank and the Special Secretary of Finance. For 2021, the objective was for inflation to remain at 3.75%, with a tolerance interval of 1.5 percentage points up or down (between 2.25% and 5.25%, therefore). Perfumes aside, we have inflation above double digits. Sign that surpassing the goal is not always positive, see boss?

Okay. But what happens if BC doesn’t hit that goal?

When this happens, the BC president needs to justify himself in an Open Letter to the Minister of Economy, telling the reasons for non-compliance with the target. Just like that, as if no one knows what’s going on. In this letter, he also needs to explain what measures will be taken and how long it will take to adjust the course of inflation.

It’s not the first time that happens. It already happened in 2002, 2003, 2004, 2016 and 2018 and letters from former BC presidents explaining their reasons for exceeding the goal are available on the BC website.

But there is another effect of this: failure to meet the inflation target indicates that prices are rising above a level considered reasonable and worsens the perception of risk in Brazil, vis-à-vis domestic and foreign investors. And all of this, as is well known, can have a ripple effect on the economy. Let’s wait for scenes from the next chapters.

