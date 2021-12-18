the challenges for the Parker probe to ‘touch’ the sun

NASA’s Parker probe was the first in history to be able to touch the Sun’s atmosphere. A merciless environment, with extremely high temperatures, radiation and magnetism. To survive the dip in the so-called solar corona, the spacecraft relied on the engineering and technologies involved in its construction.

Discover the main challenges Parker had to overcome:

hellish heat

The Sun is about 475 times brighter than it appears from here on Earth. The ship was designed to reflect much of this light; even so, its surface can heat up to 1500°C (the corona plasma reaches a million degrees).

Normal materials would not survive such brutal conditions. Metals would melt or go soft; epoxies would evaporate; insulators would fail to insulate. A heat shield would need to be lightweight, poorly conductive, and with an extremely high melting temperature.

Thermal shield that helps protect the Parker probe Image: NASA

The space agency engineers developed a “sandwich” 11.5 cm thick and just 72 kg. Between two sheets of carbon, there is a super porous foam, also carbon, which is 97% empty space.

On top of that, to be as reflective and even as possible, there is a thin layer of white ceramic paint, specially developed for the mission and applied with a spray.

As a result, behind the shield, temperatures were controlled. Most instruments operated at around 30°C, ensuring successful maneuvers, collections and measurements.

solar winds

One of the instruments is not behind the shield: the Solar Probe Cup (SPC), which measures charged particles from the solar wind, is directly exposed to light and heat.

The idea was to make it robust, like a skeleton. The front of the SPC is a metal mesh that produces a magnetic field to control which particles pass through the sensor.

SPC (Solar Probe Cup) measures charged particles from the solar wind Image: NASA

The sensor, on the other hand, couldn’t be as sensitive — or it would burn out from the heat and photons of the Sun. The solution was a simple metal plate, which generates pico-amperes current from the particles in the solar wind that collide with it.

The SPC also has its own small heat shield, made from a niobium alloy. The instrument itself is made of niobium, tungsten, molybdenum – metals that resist the sun – and sapphire – to insulate the wires that carry captured energy.

Speed

Getting to the Sun, by itself, is a difficult task. The Earth moves around it at 30 km/s, and a spacecraft needs to find the right angle and speed for the trip. Parker launched in August 2018, with a Delta IV Heavy rocket plus its own rocket to decelerate into space. And all this would not be enough, it was necessary to “cheat” with some gravitational assists with Venus.

The probe has passed close to the neighboring planet five times, and will do so twice more before the end of the mission. Each flyover transfers orbital energy and decelerates the spacecraft – which is rotating around the Sun in an elliptical orbit at about 200 km/sec – as fast as any man-made object has ever been.

This speed is dangerous because, in the case of collisions with interplanetary dust particles, it could open holes in the fuselage. As a result, Parker’s critical components were surrounded by denser materials.

Solar eruptions and coronal mass ejections from the Sun can also cause damage. Radiation rises orders of magnitude in these events, and the penetrating energy can affect computer data. To avoid failure, three separate copies of vital information have been installed in the onboard memory – each time the probe accesses it, it examines all three copies and takes a “vote”, considering any data corruption as a minority.

Correction of position and autonomy

The intense sunlight, in addition to burning, also emits a lot of radiation pressure, which pushes the shield and could overturn the ship. If that happened, the components hidden in the back would be exposed – and fried. Therefore, Parker needs to be actively correcting its position.

Radiation also impairs communications. The sun shines in many wavelengths, including the microwave channel that NASA uses to exchange messages with the probe. There are long periods of blackout, which can go to more than a week, in which it is completely out of communication with the Earth – we just have to wait and hope.

That’s why Parker was programmed to be super autonomous. Sensors on the sides detect how much light is passing through the shield – if it’s too bright, the craft spins so it’s always aimed directly at the Sun from a safe distance.

Only then can you relax, release the solar panels to recharge and the antenna to exchange data with Earth.