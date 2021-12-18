The controversial sentence of a young Cuban to 110 years in prison for causing the death of 4 people in a traffic accident in the USA







Rogel Lázaro Aguilera-Mederos collided with several cars parked on the highway Photo: Jefferson Police / BBC News Brazil

“What I’m going to say is, if I had discretion, that wouldn’t be my sentence,” said a Colorado state district judge in sentencing a young Cuban to 110 years in prison.

In 2019, four people died and several others were injured when Rogel Lázaro Aguilera-Mederos, then 23, collided with a truck he was driving into several parked cars on Interstate 70 west of Denver.

Lakewood Police Department investigators said Aguilera-Mederos was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident. He also had no criminal record.

The defense claimed that there was a failure in the brakes of the truck that the young man was driving, that he did not use the escape ramp (ramps with sand or gravel, built on the sides of the highways for trucks and buses that cannot stop if they run out of brakes) that could have avoided the tragedy.

As Judge Bruce Jones explained at the time of sentencing, the young truck driver had made “terrible and reckless decisions” despite “having no intention of causing harm.”

But as state law requires that the penalty for some of the charges Aguilera-Mederos faced, including assault and attempted assault, be at least 10 years and, furthermore, provides that sentences be served consecutively rather than simultaneously, the Cuban young man will have to spend the rest of his life in prison if the sentence is upheld.

The case has sparked intense debate in the United States, with a virtual petition signed by more than 1.6 million people, asking Colorado Governor Jared Polis to grant Aguilera-Mederos a commutation of served time or even a extension.

Various artists, such as the Colombian JBalbin, and other personalities, such as the Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugás, also expressed their repudiation of the sentence.





Four people died and several others were injured. Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

the incident

On April 25, 2019, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos lost control of a freight truck driving along Interstate 70 near a shopping mall west of Denver.

As confirmed by investigators in the case, the truck’s brakes began to overheat on a steep descent and Aguilera-Mederos continued on her journey despite seeing smoke coming out of them.

When the truck’s brakes failed completely, Aguilera-Mederos did not use the escape ramp that could have stopped the vehicle and possibly averted the tragedy, but instead crashed the truck into several vehicles that were stopped on the interstate due to a previous accident on the interstate. area.

The impact was so strong that it claimed the lives of Miguel Ángel Lamas Arellano, 24; William Baily, 67 years old; Doyle Harrison, 61, and Stanley Politano, 69.

In addition, it caused a fire so big that the press reported that the asphalt of the interstate had melted in the place.

According to the testimony of Aguilera-Mederos, the young man “thought he was going to die, so he closed his eyes before colliding with the parked cars”.

‘extreme indifference‘

Prosecutors in the case argued that Aguilera-Mederos had several opportunities to avert the tragedy and that it was her poor decisions that caused the incident.

So the jury found the young man guilty of six counts of first-degree assault for “extreme indifference”; ten counts of attempted first-degree assault for “extreme indifference”; two charges of vehicular assault; a reckless driving charge; and four counts of reckless driving causing death.

Speaking to local newspaper The Denver Post, Duane Bailey, brother of one of the victims, said: “He made the deliberate and intentional decision that his life was more important than anyone else on the road that day.”

Gage Evans, widow of another of the victims, told local television that Aguilera-Mederos deserved to be convicted and was “relieved” by the jury’s verdict.





‘I’m not a criminal‘

During the trial, the young truck driver cried and apologized to the victims’ families.

“I’m not a criminal,” he said. “I’m not a murderer. When I look at the charges against me, we’re talking about a murderer and that’s not me. I never thought of hurting anyone in my life.”

He added that his life after the incident was “difficult” and that he repeatedly thinks about the people who died.

“I lost my brakes. Truckers know it’s a difficult time, you can’t do anything. You can’t do anything,” Aguilera-Mederos said during the sentence.

The Denver Post newspaper dedicated its Dec. 15 editorial to the case of the young Cuban and asked Colorado Governor Jared Polis to look into the possibility of granting clemency and thus reducing his sentence.

“A tool that Aguilera-Mederos used for her work failed […] The US justice system has always had difficulty dealing with wrongful death cases. […] If the goal is to dissuade others and promote rehabilitation, how many years in prison will be enough? “questioned the newspaper.

Furthermore, they added that authorities should review the case to avoid “unfair” sentences like Aguilera-Mederos in the future.

The newspaper also noted in an article on Thursday that this 110-year prison sentence shows that “Colorado’s mandatory minimum sentencing laws and the ability of district attorneys to use those laws to secure convictions must be reviewed.”

According to the Denver Post, Aguilera-Mederos “was sentenced to a prison sentence twice that of some Colorado murderers after his convictions triggered provisions in state law that forced the judge to impose a minimum 110-year sentence.”

Some believe that the blame should fall on the company that owns the truck.

In an online petition signed by more than 1.6 million people, Colorado resident Heather Gilbee said the company had failed several security inspections since 2017.

“No one other than the employing company should be responsible for this accident,” said Gilbee.

The case also made a big impact on the Cuban community in the United States, with many voices asking for mercy for the young truck driver.