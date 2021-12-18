The share of the construction sector that could rise almost 150%, in the evaluation of BTG – Money Times

The achievement of the 2021 guidance gives good indications about the health of the operations of the miter (MTRE3). THE BTG Pactual (BPAC11) maintained the buy recommendation for the share, despite the more challenging macro outlook, given the attractive valuation of 0.8 times P/PV (price over book value). The suggested target price is R$ 20, which implies an upside potential of almost 150% compared to the last closing price.

With R$1.8 billion in launches in the year, the company surpassed BTG’s estimates, which expected the construction company to reach “just the bottom of its projection” (between R$1.5-2 billion).

The success in achieving the projections is positive news, evaluated bank analysts, as the second half has proved to be more challenging for the construction sector.

BTG highlighted the success that Miter has had in the growth of its operations, with “strong sales speed and solid profitability”.

Releases

the miter launched three projects in the last week – Raízes Tatuapé, Raízes Premium Mooca and Haus Miter Reserva Vila Mariana. These last three projects launched have a PSV (General Sales Value) of R$775 million.

Among the three projects, Raízes Tatuapé records the highest percentage of PSV sold so far, 35%. The project has 642 units.

In the fourth quarter alone, Miter recorded R$1.1 billion in launches.

