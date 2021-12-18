‘There are believers who like it’, warns Fábio Porchat about Porta dos Fundos’ year-end special

Every end of the year the Back door launches a special playing with the religious date and, of course, the YouTube channel is the target of criticism from many internet users who are religious. Thinking about that, Fabio Porchat, one of the stars of Porta, has already warned that despite the “boycotts”, the specials are a success on social networks.

+ Marcelo Cosme, Globo reporter, details how he got the courage to admit homosexuality live

+ Solange Almeida does a pre-wedding photo shoot and makes her 2nd wedding to her husband

“I get this feeling that all religious people hate it, but I hear a lot of religious people coming to talk to us well. [Eles dizem:] ‘I love it, I attended my Assembly [de Deus]’, ‘My pastor gave it to us, we love it, we think it’s very funny’, priests come to talk. There are many believers who like it because they are more open-minded”, said Fábio.

The special was released recently, and is called “Te Prego Lá Fora”, but has already been targeted by the Dom Bosco Center, which went to court to try to censor the video. “If a Christmas special shakes your faith, maybe it’s because your faith isn’t exactly strong. If an animated puppet joking makes you doubt something, I think the problem is not the Christmas special, it’s more your faith!”, adds Porchat.

Check out the trailer:

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olívia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with spicy sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

