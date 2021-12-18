This Christmas, we can hug the family: tips for a safe end of the year – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Full vaccinations, use of masks and alcohol gel are essential to safely celebrate New Year’s Eve during the pandemic of 2021 (Photo: Getty Images)

Throughout the year 2020, and especially in December, there was only one orientation in all parts of the world: stay at home. That end of the year, without a doubt, was not for relaxation with the precautions for restricting the circulation of the new coronavirus determined by the World Health Organization (WHO), which consisted mainly of not clumping and always remembering to use good protective masks and alcohol gel.

The result of the meetings made the beginning of 2021 a sad time for several Brazilian families. In total, there were more than 22 thousand victims in January alone, according to a survey by the G1 portal, in addition to crowded hospitals with no available beds. This year, however, vaccines have become a reality. Today, Brazil has 61.2% of the population with the first complete vaccination cycle and a reality that has gradually become safer.

With the gradual reopening, the population’s gaze turns to the festivals of Christmas and New Year: What are the necessary precautions during the end of the year celebrations? Is it possible to bring family members together safely? The pulmonologist and researcher at Fiocruz Dra Margareth Dalcolmo talked to Marie Claire on the subject, warning of the redoubled care after the arrival of the omicron variant in the country.

“There is no doubt that we are at a better time for the pandemic, but still with a transmission rate that is not completely safe for people, above all, to walk without personal and collective protection, which is the use of good quality masks “, alert.

“Yes, we can hug our relatives, unlike 2020.” Margareth Dalcolmo

The vaccination rate achieved in proportion to the population is quite high, but still lacking. We will only be able to say that we are calm when we have about 90% of the population fully immunized and with three doses”, begins Margareth Dalcolmo.

According to the pulmonologist, it is essential to take the booster dose of the vaccine to contain the advance of the new variant. In Brazil, the total number of confirmed cases reached 19, according to the balance of the Ministry of Health released last Wednesday (15). Infections were recorded in São Paulo (13), the Federal District (2), Rio Grande do Sul (2) and Goiás (2). Some cases are still under investigation. According to Margareth, the reality of the cases may be greater than one thinks.

“It is clear that with the Ômicron variant, the three doses of the vaccine are essential for its control. Knowledge is something very dynamic, every week we discover something new that needs to be transmitted to the population. The new variant requires extra care because it is more transferable. So far, it doesn’t seem to do any more serious damage. However, every three or four days, we discover something new and we will certainly transmit it to society”, explains the researcher.

Responsible year end

“Last year I said I couldn’t even have a small family Christmas reunion. We would have the saddest January of our lives, which it actually did. This year we will be able to bring together small family groups”, reveals Dr Margareth Dalcolmo.

“In the same environment, it is possible to safely gather around fifteen people at most.” Margareth Dalcolmo

It is necessary, however, that everyone follows the necessary precautions that have already been reinforced beforehand. “For us to have peace of mind about doing this, it is necessary to make sure that everyone is vaccinated with the three doses.”

Preferably, it is better to avoid environments with strangers or crowded parties, as the risk remains that of community transmission. To prepare supper, special care must also be taken, making it even more essential to use the mask throughout the process.

“If you want to have even more peace of mind, it is recommended that an antigen test be performed on people who will visit the environment, especially children under 11 years of age, who have not yet received the vaccines.” Margareth Dalcolmo

Elderly people who attend family events need to wear a mask for as long as possible. “The elderly can attend if they had all three doses, from wearing a mask until eating. This is the main guideline and protocol. And yes, we can embrace our relatives, unlike 2020”, advises the doctor.