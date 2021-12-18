This Google Play Store app has infected over 500,000 Android phones

Researchers at security firm Pradeo, in a recent report, revealed that more than 500,000 Android device users downloaded an app from the Google Play Store that infected their devices with the Joker virus.

According to the report, the app Color Message, advertised as a program that allowed the personalization of SMS messages from devices, when installed infected the device with the Joker.

The application responsible for distributing the threat. (Image: Playback/Android Headlines)

The Joker virus is able to simulate malicious ad clicks to generate revenue for its controllers, enroll victims in premium SMS services to steal money and commit financial fraud, and steal and send all information to criminals via a server in Russia from the phone’s contact list.

The report finally recommends that all users who have downloaded the Color Message immediately uninstall the app from their Android devices.

Availability on Google Play Store

Negative Play Store reviews of the infecting app indicate that users are already noticing the problem with the program, with most reviews commenting on charging for services they don’t remember having used or subscribed to.

In the end, this becomes yet another case where malicious apps have managed to break through the barrier of protection from the official Android store. One of the more recent examples occurred in October, with all the hype surrounding the Round 6 series, the same Joker virus was infecting devices from themed programs produced by Netflix.

THE Canaltech contacted Google asking about the app. As soon as we receive a response, we will update the story.

Source: ZDNET, Android Headlines