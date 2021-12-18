This is the interior of the new national Citroën C3

The mystery ended in September. That was the date Citroën unveiled the new C3 globally. Around here, the model will be manufactured in Porto Real (RJ) and should be launched in April 2022. Despite being a global project derived from the C-Cubed concept, the Brazilian model had specific adaptations for our market. The national model should also be exported to neighboring countries.

While we already knew the car on the outside and had some idea of ​​its cabin through the photos that were released for the Indian Citroën C3, only now the brand has released official images of the car that will be manufactured in Brazil. The look shouldn’t change much, with the novelty bringing a cabin with more inspired lines.

Although the image does not hide that the cabin materials of the new Citroën C3 2023 will not be luxurious, going against the car’s affordable proposal, it is possible to see a colored strip that marks the section. On the passenger side, a textured element with several dots breaks the doldrums of the piece. The seats seem to mix synthetic material with fabric and will offer at least the option of two colors. The instrument panel should also be digital, similar to the one seen on the current C4 Cactus.

According to the brand, its new car should debut the Citroën Connect Touchscreen multimedia center, with a 10-inch screen. The company says it will also offer wireless connectivity with smartphones. The controls on the steering wheel also show that the system will also have voice commands.

Wireless charging was not mentioned, but the car will bring conventional 12V socket and 3 more USB ports for fast charging. Another point that Citroën is reinforcing a lot in this new C3 2023 is usability. The car will have a specific location in the center console for cell phones and three locations designed for smartphone mounts near the air vents.

The brand will not try to sell the new Citroën C3 as an SUV. Instead, it’s using the term “hatch with something extra”. Even so, the model has some details inspired by SUVs. With straighter lines, it is clear in the images of the interior that the novelty will offer a good internal space for the head.

Citroën is claiming that the new C3 2023 will “comfortably” accommodate up to 5 occupants, having “one of the best legrooms in the segment” for those in the backseat and one of the largest trunks in the category. Now we depend on the price to be revealed to be sure what the follow-up will be.

Produced in Porto Real (RJ), the new Citroën C3 should be presented in the first half of next year. It will be a very small car, 3.98 meters long, 180 millimeters high above the ground and a 2.54 m wheelbase, with a trunk with a capacity of 315 liters. In India, it fights with the Renault Kieger and the Nissan Magnite, which is still being speculated for Brazil.

The engine has not yet been confirmed and Citroën hasn’t mentioned anything about the performance and fuel economy of the new C3. In India, it is expected to have the 1.2 turbo three-cylinder engine, with around 130 hp, combined with a 5-speed manual transmission or an automated dual-clutch. In the case of Brazil, it will have the same 1.6 of 118 hp at 5,750 rpm and 15.5 kgfm of torque at 4,000 rpm of the current C4 Cactus. Everything points out that it will receive Fiat engines on behalf of Stellantis, and the most quoted is the 1.0 turbo that Fiat Pulse, with around 120 hp and 20 kgfm.