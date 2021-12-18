Tiggo 7 Pro starts at BRL 180 thousand with many attributes

São Paulo* – The Tiggo 7 is now Pro. Caoa Chery’s Premium SUV displays a series of attributes of sophistication and technology, in a single version, and a lot of disposition to fight. The look has been revamped, there’s a new powertrain package, the suspension has been tweaked, and the on-board feel is a comfortable car, with a well-cared for finish and efficient soundproofing. PEOPLE tested the model between São Paulo and Itu, by highways. Altogether 111km on board.

For what it delivers, the Tiggo 7 Pro is certainly a standout in the segment. What the automaker has as a challenge is to show the distinguished public that the car has liquidity and good after-sales support, as well as parts. Following this path, he will have achieved what was once the (victory) goal of the Korean Hyundai. By the way, the announcer of the campaigns, Ferreira Martins, is a clear quote from that moment from the other guide. But let’s go to the car. The launch value is R$179,990.00.

In just 24 hours of sales, the Tiggo 7 Pro set a record in the automaker’s history. The brand’s newest SUV, officially launched on December 16, has counted more than 500 units on order.

The model also becomes more spacious. There was an increase in dimensions, in addition to having a larger trunk. In the attribute pack, more than 10 security items and driving assistance. All standard. It is produced at the Caoa plant in Anápolis (GO).

new engine

The engine is the 1.6 Turbo GDI, gasoline only. It has direct injection, four cylinders, double valve command, with double phase changer (DVVT), both in the inlet and in the exhaust, in addition to being equipped with an intercooler. Operates in conjunction with a 7-speed DCT transmission. On the road, it showed itself with an agile and comfortable drive. The wet dual clutch gear also has a joystick-type lever and the option of manual shifts.

The limit of Rodovia dos Bandeirantes, 120 km/h, we reached with peace of mind. He wasn’t even remotely out of breath.

The automaker’s engineering delivered a vehicle with more power and torque. There are 187 hp of maximum power and 28 kgfm of maximum torque, available from 2,000 to 4,000 RPM. The gain in performance gives acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 8.09 seconds. The German Bosch was a partner in the project, working on the engine calibration and signing the injection system.

Safety

The Tiggo 7 Pro was developed under the T1X modular platform, based on technology sharing with Jaguar Land Rover. In Test-Drive, we didn’t take it to terrains that might require it, but the data confirms good indicators, with entry and exit angles (21 and 27, respectively). Based on road tests in the Brazilian reality, Caoa designed a set specifically for the domestic market.

The test-drive was noted for its acoustic comfort. The new version has a reduction of up to 4% in the level of internal noise compared to the previous model. It made a difference.

The structure of the Tiggo 7 Pro was renewed, with more than 60% of high-strength steel, according to the manufacturer. Some technologies were also upgraded. There is a new ESP electronic stability control system. The Tiggo 7 Pro targets the 5-star requirements of China-NCAP, the Chinese counterpart of Latin NCAP. Anyway, namesake. It has six airbags (front, side and curtain).

The four-wheel disc brakes work together with the ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) and EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution) systems. The safety package also includes EBA technologies, which automatically enable the deceleration limit during emergency braking; BOS (smart pedal), which identifies an emergency situation and decelerates the vehicle when the accelerator and brake pedals are pressed at the same time; BAS, a braking assistance system, which maximizes the performance of the ABS; and ESS, an emergency braking alert system, which flashes the direction lights on both sides (arrows) to signal drivers behind that a hard braking is taking place.

Unlike the Corolla Cross, with that vintge pedal, the Tiggo 7 PRO has an electronic parking brake. It also features Auto Hold, HDC (electronic descent control) and HHC (uphill output assistant).

On the list of steering assistance items, systems such as ATCT (rear cross traffic alert). This informs the driver, when activating the reverse gear, when another vehicle is approaching, avoiding collisions and making the maneuvers safer; RCW (Rear Collision Alarm), which alerts the driver with an audible warning when there is imminent risk of a rear-end collision; DOW (door opening warning), warning of the risk of collision when opening the doors; blind spot detector (BSD) and LED front fog lights with corner assist function – with better visibility when maneuvering up to 40 km/h.

design

The new look came from Chery’s design studio in Frankfurt, Germany. The front grille, with three-dimensional designs, joins the full LED headlamps of the front optical assembly. The vertical DRL (Daytime Running Light) lights mark the expression of the car from the front.

On the side, the SUV is marked by three main lines. The 18″ wheels go well with the car’s layout. At the rear, the integrated lights seek (and achieve) fluidity. The two exhaust outlets, on the other hand, provide more sportiness to the model.

Inside

The interior has LED ambient light with seven color options. The raised center console is integrated with the touch control of the air conditioning – dual zone, independent and has a rear air outlet.

The seats are upholstered in premium material and have a headrest for all five occupants. This same material covers the multifunctional steering wheel with a sporty design and four manual adjustments for depth and height.

The finish is really refined. The rubber coating on the dashboard and the leather, on the cephalad and on the doors, in a lighter tone, guarantee the above pattern. It has a perforated leather finish on the seats and steering wheel.

Larger dimensions

They are 4,500 mm long, 1,842 mm wide and 1,705 mm high, in addition to a 2,670 mm wheelbase. The trunk also gained more space and now has a capacity of 475 liters. In addition, the SUV is the only one in its category to offer automatic trunk opening and closing as standard. The trunk also has a presence sensor opening, anti-crushing system and height adjustment according to the customer’s preference.

It has a 1.13m² tilting panoramic sunroof with the option of opening the front; the electric passenger seat with four adjustment options, in addition to the six adjustment possibilities for the driver’s seat, including the lumbar region; and the Remote Climate Control (CCD).

There is also a 15W fast-charging wireless cell phone charger, with an alert function if the object is forgotten inside the vehicle, on-site key with start button, multifunctional steering wheel with premium finish, in addition to electrically adjustable mirrors, automatic folding and defogging.

The vehicle brings the largest multimedia in the segment, with 10.25″ and the largest instrument panel (12.3″). Among the direct competitors, it is the only one that has a 360º camera as a standard. High definition, the system has four cameras. In narrow parking spaces, for example, the cameras work together with the parking sensor and display static and dynamic guides in the multimedia during maneuvers.

The Tiggo 7 PRO debuts the color Midnight Blue (metallic) in Caoa Chery’s portfolio. It will also be sold in Pearly White, Metallic Black, Metallic Silver and Metallic Gray tones. The warranty is three years for the complete vehicle and five years for the engine and gearbox.

*The journalist traveled at the invitation of Caoa Chery

