TIM loses almost two million mobile customers in the last 12 months and leads portability ranking

Since 2008, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) has carried out monthly and annual monitoring of portability requests made by users of fixed and mobile telephony services offered in Brazil, analyzing which companies have lost or gained more customers over the past few years. As shown by the data made available by the state-owned company, in the last twelve months, TIM was the operator that gave more customers to competitors in the fixed and mobile division, which places the company in first place in the ranking and surpasses competitors such as Oi, Claro and Vivo.





08 Dec



16 ten

Mobile and fixed telephony: raw vision

The report for the last twelve months reveals that TIM was the operator that lost the most customers compared to its competitors, recording an output of 1.9 million consumers and surpassing Vivo and Oi, which during the same period lost 1, 6 and 1.4 million phone numbers, respectively. The data released by the regulatory agency also consider the number of customers absorbed by the ‘receiving providers’, the name given to the companies that receive the transferred numbers. In this context, the scenario is a little different: Claro leads and TIM appears in third place. This year, Claro received more than 2.9 million new customers, followed by Vivo with 1.9 million and TIM with 1.1 million, gross numbers that analyze in general the performance obtained in terms of portability of users in the internet segment. mobile in between January and December 2021.

In fixed telephony, the ranking is a little different due to the predominance of telecom companies such as Vivo, Claro and Oi, which together hold a considerable share of this market. Again mentioning the loss of customers, in this division Vivo is the leader with a loss of 392.1 thousand consumers, followed by Oi with 389.6 thousand and Claro with 277.5 thousand. As for who absorbed the most fixed telephony customers, there is a curious fact: Algar is in third place with the arrival of 187,200 new users, surpassed only by Vivo and Claro with 194.3 and 379.5 million, respectively.

Last year net balance

If we consider the operators’ net balance, that is, the number of lost customers subtracting the number of take-ups in the last twelve months, we will have a very unique scenario and may be related to some events in the telecommunications market in the last two years. In this scenario, the operator with the greatest customer migration is Oi Móvel, which has a total of 1.01 million and surpasses TIM with a loss of 826 thousand users this year. It is interesting to mention that Oi Móvel was sold for R$ 16.5 billion to Claro, TIM and Vivo in December 2020 and is awaiting authorization from CADE.

Oi also leads the number of lost customers in the fixed telephony sector, recording a negative net balance 239.9 thousand against Vivo’s 197.7 thousand. As for complaints, Oi leads the ranking recording a total of 2,926 complaints at Anatel and surpasses Vivo and TIM.