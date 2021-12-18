TJ Ceará denies Sarah Poncio about Joshua’s adoption | Column Fabia Oliveira

The imbroglio that involves the Poncio family, due to the custody of little Josué, the adopted son of Sarah Poncio who recently returned to Ceará to live again with his biological mother, has just won a new chapter.

The Court of Justice of the State of Ceará, where the child’s biological family lives, denied that it was in the process of pursuing any process regarding the adoption of the boy, who was previously named Lorenzo.

“The TJCE informs that no process was found in the Judiciary system regarding the case involving the parties Sarah Silva Souza and Jonathan Couto de Souza, concerning the adoption of Josué Poncio”, informs the official profile of the Ceará judiciary.

Also according to the agency, by law, the process of adoption of Joshua should be processed only in the state where the child’s custody is exercised. “According to article 147 of the Statute of the Child and Adolescent (ECA), claims of this nature must be processed in the district where the custody of the child or adolescent is exercised”, says another excerpt of the statement.

This week, Josué Poncio left Rio de Janeiro back to Fortaleza, accompanied by the Poncio family nanny, to live again with his biological mother, Myllena, after two years with the Rio family. The nanny accompanies the boy so that the transition between the two families does not generate as much emotional impact on the child.

Sarah Poncio alleges that she tried to complete the boy’s adoption process, but it was said to have been interrupted after the birth mother asked for custody back.

Joshua was introduced to the Poncio family by Cyntia Cyndel, the boy’s aunt and former nanny to Sarah’s children. She brought the child to Rio de Janeiro and Sarah decided to adopt her because she was sensitive to the lack of structure in his creation.

Recently, information began to circulate that Sarah Poncio would be looking for a house in Ceará so that Joshua’s biological mother could live with the boy and have more structure to take care of him. Sarah would have been willing to bear the cost of the full value of the property. The influencer still seeks to be able to follow, even from afar, the boy’s growth.