TJ determines that Unimed Cuiabá guarantee treatment for people with cancer in a clinic in Cuiabá

Unimed Cuiabá must guarantee customers who have signed a contract with the health plan by the date of July 31, 2021, the widest access to Oncomed-MT’s chemotherapy and radiotherapy services and treatments. This is what the Mato Grosso Court of Justice (TJMT) determines when heeding the request formalized by the State Public Ministry against Unimed Cuiabá.

The preliminary injunction was granted by the judge Maria Erotides Kneip, who observes that there is evidence that Unimed Cuiabá acted in an irregular manner when disaccrediting Oncomed, without respecting the applicable rules. “(…) so that the maintenance of coverage in the service to beneficiaries of the health plan must be ensured to all consumers who joined before the possibly irregular de-accreditation of ONCOMED”, points out the judge in the decision.

The injunction strengthens the rights of cancer patients in Mato Grosso. On August 16, 2021, the State Court had already determined that Oncomed-MT should continue performing chemotherapy and radiotherapy in cancer patients whose health plan is Unimed Cuiabá. The measure, which also included state and national exchange patients, already made the disqualification of services, which had been imposed by the health plan, in a unilateral act, ineffective.

From now on, Unimed patients who have signed a contract with the health plan until July 31, 2021 are also guaranteed access to Oncomed-MT chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments.

Both decisions are linked to the Public Civil Action filed by the 6th Public Prosecutor for Civil Justice – Collective Protection of Consumers. By substantiating the newest position of the Judiciary, the judge Maria Erotides recognizes the importance of the services provided by Oncomed-MT. “I also record that the aforementioned health unit is a reference in cancer treatment in Mato Grosso, as noted by the singular Judge, being the only one in the treatment of radiosurgery, including, after disqualification, cancer patients were referred to another health unit. health outside the State, which proves non-compliance with the governing law”.

“We will continue serving all our patients and welcoming those who seek our services. Fighting cancer is a difficult battle and extending the right to choose to cancer patients is to ensure their health, quality of life and dignity”, declares the Clinic’s director and founder, oncologist Cristina Guimarães Inocêncio.