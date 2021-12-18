TJ-RS grants HC to defendants in the Kiss case, but without release

The 1st Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul confirmed the monocratic decision that had prohibited the immediate arrest of the defendants in the Kiss nightclub case, convicted in the first instance. But the release permits were not issued, due to a decision by Minister Luiz Fux, of the Federal Supreme Court.

TJ-RS confirms prohibition of early serving of sentence, but release permits were not issued

This is because the president of the Supreme Court, who had already annulled the monocratic decision of judge José Manuel Martinez Lucas, accepted this Friday (12/17) a new request from the Public Ministry to render ineffective a possible collegiate decision that could be favorable to the defendants in the Kiss nightclub case.

In an order, the judge in the case states that he received the decision handed down by the 1st Criminal Chamber. “There was no determination to issue a release by the Court of Justice, which would give rise to some doubt on the part of this Magistrate on how to comply with the judgment now received, although, intuitively, it seems that the release determination was not made in the judgment of habeas corpus derived from the circumstance that the President of the Federal Supreme Court had given a decision in this regard”, he stated.

“Record, however, what seems crucial. The decision of the President of the Supreme Court suspends ‘the effects of an eventual granting of habeas corpus’, which means that even if the order is granted by a majority, the decision is with the effects suspended, what signals should not be issued a release permit, at least until, at that point, a new and express determination comes in. That is how we will proceed (…)”, he adds.

criminal chamber

In the collegiate decision, two judges voted to grant the order and one understood that the judgment of the case is impaired.

“Nevertheless, I verify that such decision [a primeira do ministro Luiz Fux] it only suspended the preliminary injunction granted in this preventive habeas corpus, which does not prevent — rather, impose — the judgment on the merits of the writ, which will be granted, based on the grounds set out succinctly in the decision transcribed above, especially the consistent jurisprudence of the Colendo Superior Court of Justice on the subject”, wrote the rapporteur in his vote, judge Manuel José Martinez Lucas.

The vote was accompanied by judge Jayme Weingartner Neto, who made an objection to the rapporteur. He praises the exemplary participation of judge Manuel Lucas throughout the nearly nine years of the process concerning the case of nightclub Kiss.

“I repeat and expand here, because, from last Friday, 12/10, until now, a media narrative is being built: as in the best stories, there are heroes who command/seek to arrest… and an insinuated villain , lenient/conniving (between the lines stems from my perception, naturally), which, urged by the facilities of the palatial corridors, makes a savior habeas descend from the skies. , all in the faithful fulfillment of their duties, in the full exercise of their convictions and using the procedural strategies that seem most adequate to them,” he said in his vote.

He maintains that, although the matter has not been settled in the Supreme Court, the Superior Court of Justice has recognized the illegality of the provisional execution of the sentence after the conviction by the Jury Court.

Jayme Weingartner Neto says that judges should not seek the consent of public opinion, but only the trust of the parties to the process. “What is questioned, with the submission of the matter now to this collegiate body, with the First Criminal Chamber being the natural judgment to analyze the merits of the regularity of the provisional execution of the penalty at this procedural moment, is whether (a) the effects should be maintained of the decision rendered in the case of suspension of the injunction, an exceptional measure, which has no legal nature of appeal. Or if, on the contrary, (b) the writ is granted by the Collegiate, it must immediately have its natural liberating effects. I think the answer to the second alternative (b) is positive,” he wrote.

Finally, the judge Honório Gonçalves da Silva Neto affirms that he became aware of the new decision of Minister Luiz Fux, which made him change his vote, which initially opened a divergence to the rapporteur’s understanding.

“And, in the present case, the President of the Federal Supreme Court, it appears, by virtue of being aware of the content of the votes of two of the judges, suspended, before finalizing the judgment, the effects of any decision rendered by this chamber criminal, then non-existent, which consubstantiates true claim of the cause, ex officio. That is why, in this situation, I consider the examination of habeas corpus impaired,” he said.

0062632-23.2021.8.21.7000