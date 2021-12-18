To avoid jail overcrowding, Denmark rents cells in Kosovo – International

COPENHAGEN – A Denmark found an unusual way out of the country’s overcrowded jails: renting cells in the Kosovo. The Danish government plans to get rid of 300 foreign detainees and is negotiating an agreement with the Kosovars, who will receive €210 million (about R$1.34 billion) over the next ten years. With the money, they promise to improve the prison system and finance renewable energy projects.

The 300 cells to be rented in Kosovo are for convicted criminals from non-EU countries who were supposed to be deported from Denmark after their sentences. They will serve their sentences at a correctional center in the eastern city of Gjilan, according to the country’s justice minister, Albulena Haxhiu.

Danes complain that the country’s prison system is rapidly approaching overcrowding due to rising gang violence. According to the country’s penitentiary administration, by 2025, Denmark will have a deficit of 1,000 places in prisons, which made the government speed up negotiations with Kosovo.

It is also part of the Danish government’s plans to channel more money into its system to deal with years of exodus of employees and the largest number of convicts since 1950. “The inmates who will be transferred will not be high risk”, the government said in a statement. .

The signing of the prisoner relocation agreement – ​​which had the support of left, right and far right parties – is scheduled for next week. A study by the Danes concluded that Kosovo’s correctional institutions “have the best infrastructure in the Balkan region”.

Earlier this week, Danish Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said the Kosovo deal would help expand the capacity of prisons in Denmark in several hundred places, opening up space and easing pressure on the country’s agents.

A 2020 report by the US Department of State outlined problems in Kosovo’s prisons and detention centers, including violence between prisoners, corruption, exposure to radical religious or political views, lack of medical care, and sometimes violence by part of the team.

Not everyone liked the deal. Copenhagen daily Politiken called the deal “bizarre.” The country’s attorney general, Kristian Braad, said he was controversial. “I am very concerned about this idea, because we are going down a path that we cannot control,” he said. “The consequence could be that they (prisoners to be transferred) do not get access to what they are entitled to, both from the point of view of human rights and the rules of how we treat prisoners in Denmark,” he said. The government claims they will be treated the same as prisoners in Danish cells.

Haekkerup said he was confident the transfer of criminals to Kosovo would follow international human rights standards.

At the moment, Kosovo, one of the poorest countries in Europe with 1.8 million people, has 1,642 prisoners in 11 prisons and detention centers that can together hold around 2,400 prisoners. Of these vacancies, 400 are still free. The plan is for the 300-cell prison in Gjilan, 50 km southeast of the capital, Pristina, to be used to house the Danish inmates.

A Danish director will manage the new facilities, accompanied by an Albanian and other local officials. Fatmira Haliti of the Kosovo Rehabilitation Center for Victims of Torture, a non-profit organization that monitors the system, said moving about 200 inmates from Gjilan prison to make room for Danish inmates would naturally overcrowd other prisons.

“Despite systemic improvements and some new facilities in recent years, Kosovo’s correctional service leaves a lot to be desired and can hardly be compared to Denmark’s,” said Haliti.

Examples

As weird as the agreement seems, it is not unprecedented. In 2009, Belgium rented 500 cells in the Netherlands to ease pressure on the country’s prison system. At the time, thanks to a drop in crime rates, the Dutch had about 2,000 vacancies, which consumed public resources.

The Belgian government paid €30 million to send detainees for three years across the border. In 2015, Norway followed suit and paid the Netherlands €25 million a year to rent the Norgerhaven prison, a maximum security facility, where it sent 242 detainees. / REUTERS and AP