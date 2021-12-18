Tonico commits more murders; see who

Things will get hectic in the plot of Globe. This because, Tonic Rock (Alexandre Nero) will take the lives of two more people in in the times of the emperor. the villain will kill Horacio Aioli (undisclosed actor) and Nino (Raffaele Casuccio), both his former allies, to get out of jail for the crime of betrayal of the motherland.

This will happen after Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will reveal to Augusto (Gil Coelho) the crimes committed by the deputy. The prince will then investigate his alliance with the official at the Embassy of Paraguay. In the plot, the politician paid Aioli to pass wrong information about the war to Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello).

In desperation, the ally will go after the politician to tell about the investigation. Fearing that the man will open his mouth to the authorities, the owner of the newspaper O Berro will decide to act. He will visit the partner, bring a wine and say that the situation has all been resolved. “Bring the cups!” asks Tonico. “At the end of agony!”, he will toast in the Globo newsletter.

Aioli will drink it all. “Isn’t the deputy going to drink?” he will ask. “I don’t think so, I’d rather stay alive”, will mock Dolores’ husband (Daphne Bozaski), while the man will begin to feel sick with the poisoned wine. “Poor man, he couldn’t stand the emotion. Weak heart”, will mock the evil man when he sees the dead man. The second victim of Samuel’s stepbrother (Michel Gomes) will be Nino in Nos Tempos do Imperador.

After discovering that his newspaper reporter sets up behind his back and is going to throw a book about him, the politician will confront the official. Celestina’s boyfriend (Bel Kutner) will deny it, but the boss will not be convinced, and they will have a heated argument. Tonico will throw a blow that will make the journalist fall and hit his head.