Top 20 Brazilian clubs in the CBF Ranking

Flamengo managed to keep none of the first place on the list

This Thursday night (16), the CBF released the 2022 National Club Ranking of the entity. Last year, the Flamengo was at the top of the list, and this year, the Rio de Janeiro club remained at the top.

The confederation reported that the list “common a technical classification among 236 clubs in Brazilian football, based on the teams’ recent performance in national and international competitions “.

Flamengo which was Champion of the Brazilian Super Cup and Brazilian runner-up, reached 17,054 points and shot ahead of the rest of the top 10. palm trees , which won again the liberators , is in 2nd position, reached 14,584 points. And the club that closed the “podium” was the Atletico Mineiro , winner of the Brazilian Nationals and the Copa do Brasil, closed the podium with 14,572 points.

Next comes Grêmio with 14,336 points, the club was relegated to Série B do Brasileirão last week. Who completes the top 5 is Atlético-PR, with 13,512 points, Paraná were champions of the Sudamericana.

Check out the Top 20 ranking: