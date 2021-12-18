Transmission auction has all lots sold; average discount is 50%

THE federal government held this Friday (17) a new transmission auction of energy, with five lots offered. All were finished off, but with a discount. The objective is to attract investments to improve and expand Brazil’s transmission lines

The forecast is for the construction of 902 kilometers of transmission lines in total. The investment expected by the government is R$ 2.9 billion, with around 6 thousand jobs created, involving the states of Amapá, Bahia, Minas Gerais, Paraná and São Paulo.

The first batch involves the states of Paraná and São Paulo, with two projects to structure the system that supplies the metropolitan region of Curitiba. He was bought by the Taesa, with R$129.9 million in annual allowable revenue and a 47.76% discount. The contract is for 60 months. Investments of R$ 1.75 billion are estimated.

The second batch was purchased by the Indian Sterlite Brazil, with R$7.093 million in annual revenue allowed and a discount of 66.09%. The contract is for 36 months, and involves the state of Bahia, with a project to expand the transmission system in the northeast of Bahia. The estimated investment is R$ 152.1 million.

The third batch is also in the Bahia, to meet the west of the state. It was purchased by Rialma, with R$ 17.1 million in annual revenue allowed and a discount of 27.13%. The contract is for 42 months, with two projects. The estimate is R$ 107.6 million in investments.

Engaging an enterprise in Minas Gerais, the fourth lot was purchased by Neoenergia, with annual allowed revenue of R$ 37.1 million and a 58.63% discount. The contract is for 48 months, and seeks to increase reliability and operational flexibility in critical scenarios of high energy imports in the Southeast region, as well as guaranteeing voltage control in the São Paulo electrical system.

The last batch was purchased by Energisa, with annual allowable revenue of R$11.3 million and a 48.68% discount. The 42-month contract involves two projects in the Amapá. The objective is to solve electrical service problems in the state capital region, Macapa, which faced a series of blackouts between November 2020 and January 2021.

As expected by the market, the tender attracted strong competition among a diverse profile of investors — from traditional companies in the sector to financial investors and construction and engineering companies.

Three of the five projects offered were disputed live, starting with bids with discounts above 45%.

Traditional transmission companies such as ISA Cteep and Alupar, and electric companies Engie Brasil, EDP Brasil, Cemig and Copel also participated in the event. However, these groups did not acquire assets.

The auction’s average discount was 50% of the maximum allowed annual revenue (RAP), a rate above the one recorded in the event held in June this year (48.12%), and slightly below the larger bids that took place in 2020 and 2019, when the discount reached 60%.

According to Efrain Cruz, director of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), the discount from the auction will guarantee savings of more than 5 billion reais to energy consumers.

“To a large extent, we saved so that the consumer does not have a 3% increase in the tariff,” said Cruz, speaking after the closing of the tender, which was broadcast on TV B3.

Aneel has already put the next transmission auction, scheduled for June 2022, for public consultation. The event will be the second largest since 2018, with the offer of 13 lots involving investments of R$9.5 billion.