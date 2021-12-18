Trap, resort and Disney: how Flamengo players’ vacations are going; see pictures

The 2021 season was more exhausting for Flamengo than in normal years, as it was amended with that of 2020. According to a survey by GLOBO, the red team was the third team that played the most in these 18 months that joined the two seasons into one . Thus, the stars of the cast have taken advantage of the break to do what they cannot during the competition season, such as enjoying the family, traveling abroad, attending concerts and even developing their artistic career.

The team’s main player, top scorer and idol Gabigol is one of those who has enjoyed the most of his vacation. A frequent presence in nightclubs and parties in Rio and São Paulo, the striker has even risked live performances with the stage name of Lil Gabi. With the signature on the song “Sei Lá”, alongside rapper Choji and producer Papatinho, shirt 9 has been making waves in the trap and Brazilian rap scene.

Bruno Henrique, Gabigol’s main companion, chose to remain a little more reclusive. The 27 shirt is in Porto Seguro, at Arral D’Ajuda Eco Resort, with his wife Giselle and son Lorenzo. While taking advantage of the space located on Ponta do Apaga-Fogo beach, there was also time for Belo Horizonte to enjoy a pagode show by the group Turma do Pagode, and be fancied by students enjoying their graduation trip.

The rates at the resort where the attacker is staying are around R$3,000 for a couple with a child, in the most luxurious suite, measuring 115m². For the New Year, packages for two adults and one child vary from R$27 thousand to R$34 thousand, depending on the number of nights.





Another component of the red and black magic trio, Arrascaeta has also been having quite busy holidays. At first, the Uruguayan went to São Paulo, where he even took a picture with Gabigol. Now, the Flamengo midfielder is in his home country with family members.

Willian Arão is also traveling. The steering wheel went to hang out with Mickey, Goofy and company at the Disney parks, in Orlando, in the United States. Accompanied by his wife Amanda and two children, the player chose to rent a house with five bedrooms in a luxury condominium close to the main attractions of the city. The daily rate, with fees, is around 4,500 thousand reais.

Diego Ribas, shirt 10 and red-black captain, is also enjoying with his family. Along with his wife Bruna and three children, the midfielder enjoys the cold of Gramado and its natural landscapes, such as trails and waterfalls, but also doesn’t leave technology aside. The player shared on their networks moments in gamer environments with their children.

Forward Pedro, whose name moves the ball market in this pre-season, also chose to spend his holidays in Brazil. The top scorer is in Fernando de Noronha with family, friends and his girlfriend Fernanda. The athlete even ventured to make a pun on social media with the name of the archipelago and the beloved.