Thamirys Andrade – 13:08 | updated on 12/17/2021 1:42 pm



Vehicle collided with train while crossing rails Photo: Reproduction / Youtube

After a truck carrying cows had an accident and overturned, residents of the Argentine city Santiago del Estero looted the vehicle and dismembered the animals still alive. The information is from the Argentine newspaper La Nacion.

The vehicle was crossing a railway when it was hit by a train carrying soy. The impact caused the death of some of the animals and the flight of others. The cows that remained in the truck were sacrificed by villagers, who removed the meat with machetes.

According to the local press, there was even a dispute between those present for the pieces of meat. Argentina is currently experiencing a deep economic crisis.

A video of what happened was recorded by a witness and posted on social media.

The truck driver and driver were unharmed from the accident.

