UFC: heavyweight makes history, breaks 120.7kg limit | combat

The weigh-in at the last UFC event in 2021 turned out to be one of the most dramatic of the year. Three fighters pushed the limits of their divisions, including a heavyweight, something unprecedented in the organization’s history. Australian Justin Tafa could score 120.7kg for a fight that isn’t worth a belt, but he weighed 121.1kg, around 455g higher.

In addition to Tafa, two fighters were well above the maximum weights allowed for fights that are not worth a belt in their divisions. One of them was the American Sijara Eubanks, opponent of the Brazilian Melissa Gatto at flyweight (up to 57.2kg); she weighed 57.8kg, about 680g more than combined. The other was Macy Chiasson, also American, who scored 67.4kg, more than a kilogram above the featherweight limit (66.2kg).

The last fighter to cross the scale was the Brazilian Carlos Diego Ferreira, who barely beat the light weight (70.8kg) tolerance limit. Visibly dejected, he had to climb on the scale naked, covered by a screen, and he celebrated by thanking the heavens when his weight was confirmed.

A heavyweight had never exceeded the 120.7kg limit in fights that don’t count for a belt, the highest amount allowed in the UFC. Greg Hardy has already come close to that, coming in at 226g on a first weigh-in in October, but the athletic commission conceded a second try and the American managed to hit the limit.

Tafa’s opponent, Harry Hunsucker, scored 108.2kg, almost 13kg less than the Australian. The difference in weight between the protagonists of the main event, also disputed between heavyweights, was over 13kg, but within the allowed limit: Derrick Lewis weighed 120.2kg, exact value for title fights, while Chris Daukaus was left with just 106, 8kg.

The other fighters complied with the contracted weight limits. Like Melissa Gatto, Amanda Lemos and Raphael Assunção were lighter than their opponents. Ferreira and Raoni Barcelos were heavier than their opponents.

MAIN CARD

Heavyweight (up to 120.7kg): Derrick Lewis (120.2kg) x Chris Daukaus (106.8kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Stephen Thompson (77.3kg) x Belal Muhammad (77.3kg)

Strawweight (up to 52.6kg): Amanda Lemos (52.2kg) x Angela Hill (52.4kg)

Roosterweight (up to 61.7kg): Raphael Assunção (61.7kg) x Ricky Simón (61.5kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Carlos Diego Ferreira (70.8kg) x Mateusz Gamrot (70.5kg)

Featherweight (up to 66.2kg): Cub Swanson (66kg) x Darren Elkins (66kg)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Gerald Meerschaert (84.1kg) x Dustin Stoltzfus (84.1kg)

Roosterweight (up to 61.7kg): Raoni Barcelos (61.5kg) x Victor Henry (61.7kg)

Heavyweight (up to 120.7kg): Justin Tafa (121.1kg*) x Harry Hunsucker (108.2kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Sijara Eubanks (57.8kg**) x Melissa Gatto (56.7kg)

Featherweight (up to 66.2kg): Charles Jourdain (66kg) x Andre Ewell (65.8kg)

Featherweight (up to 66.2kg): Raquel Pennington (65.8kg) x Macy Chiasson (67.4kg***)

Heavyweight (up to 120.7kg): Don’Tale Mayes (116.3kg) vs Josh Parisian (118.8kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Jordan Leavitt (70.5kg) x Matt Sayles (70.5kg)

All athletes were entitled to a tolerance of one pound (0.454kg), as no fight on the card is valid per belt.

*You were 455g overweight and will have to pay a fine, which will be reverted to your opponent

**She was 680g overweight and will have to pay a fine, which will revert to her opponent

***She was 1.2kg overweight and will have to pay a fine, which will revert to her opponent