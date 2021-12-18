UK has record with over 93,000 cases and 111 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours – World

The United Kingdom registered, this Friday (17), for the third consecutive day, a record of Covid-19 infections, with 93,045 new cases and 111 registered deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the numbers of the health authorities

The United Kingdom is one of the nations most affected by the pandemic in the world, with 147,048 deaths. On the 13th, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reported that the first death from the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus has been confirmed. “I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus is something we have to put aside,” he said.

More restrictions

Since the beginning of this month, the UK has tightened travel restrictions by saying that all passengers traveling to England will need to take a Covid-19 test before boarding their flights.

The government also established the complex mission of offering the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 to all adults in the country by the next 31st.

This means nearly a million doses a day. For this, the country opened more vaccination centers, which will work for more hours a day and will receive the support of the army.