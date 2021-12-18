Understand why GOL changed the plane after the aborted takeoff in Congonhas

Boeing 737 leaving runway after abortion – Image: Golf Oscar Romeo





This week, we followed the developments of a take-off abortion at Congonhas Airport, in the heart of São Paulo, in which a Boeing 737-800 belonging to GOL Linhas Aéreas was running on the runway when its pilots were instructed by the air traffic control to suspend the procedure.

The fact drew attention not only because of the abortion, which is a procedure planned and trained by the pilots, having been completed safely, but also because on board the aircraft was the deputy and helicopter pilot Celso Russomano, who sent a letter to the Agency National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) with a request for an investigation into the situation.

The politician stated that the passengers “they went through moments of panic and apprehension when the aircraft, without any warning, braked sharply on the runway, in compliance with the flight controller’s order” (If you have not seen or want to review the entire contents of the letter, click here, and if you want to review the video of the aborted takeoff, including the air traffic control communication, click here).

But, in addition to the controversy above with the deputy, the situation also generated curiosity about what happened after the abortion.

Many readers questioned the reason for the airline have replaced the aircraft, causing its customers to wait for about 2 hours before finally departing for their flight in another Boeing 737-800.





In our Monday article, about the video recording of that moment, we commented on the exchange of the aircraft possibly due to the need for cooling and inspection of the landing gear due to the possible overheating of the brakes. However, in order to provide you with more precise information, we contacted GOL Linhas Aéreas itself to provide details.

The company’s response to AEROIN was as follows regarding the whole situation:

“Regarding flight G3 1456, operated between Congonhas (CGH) and Brasília (BSB) last Monday (13/12), GOL Linhas Aéreas informs that during the take-off process with the PR-GUY Boeing 737-800 aircraft , it was necessary to abort the operation due to the request of CGH air traffic control.

As required by aviation rules, all aircraft that are subject to a take-off abortion must undergo an inspection to assess the condition of the equipment, especially the landing gear, wheels and brakes, which can be damaged in events like this one because of the high braking energy. Because of this procedure, it was necessary to change the aircraft, and the flight followed the route in the PR-GGL Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

GOL regrets the inconvenience caused, but emphasizes that the maneuver performed is a procedure provided for in the manufacturer’s manual and was performed with total safety, the Company’s number 1 value.“

Therefore, it is confirmed that the exchange of the aircraft was a necessary procedure and fully in compliance with the jet manufacturer’s safety recommendation regarding the landing gear assembly. PR-GUY himself, after inspections, took off a little later for another company flight.



