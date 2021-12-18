Unicorn of games, Wildlife has a toxic work environment, employees and HR denounce – Link

Unicorn in 2019, the Brazilian game studio Wildlife was founded by Arthur and Victor Lazarte (photo) in 2011 in São Paulo

Brazilian game studio Wildlife, best known as the creator of the Tennis Clash game, is being accused of having a toxic work environment: employees and an internal document prepared by the Human Resources department report cases of moral harassment, wage inequality between men and women and the promotion of gender stereotypes among teams. The complaints were published on Tuesday, the 14th, in a report on the website Rest of World.

Founded and run by brothers Arthur and Victor Lazarte in 2011 in São Paulo, Wildlife is part of the select group of Brazilian unicorns, having broken the US$1 billion mark as a market valuation in December 2019 — at the time, to state, the company said it wanted to be “the Nintendo of mobile games”. The company is one of the best positioned Brazilian startups in the international market, with offices in five countries, including the United States, and has 800 employees around the world.

The 22-page HR report, according to the report, points out that a manager was promoted with a salary 30% lower than a male colleague in a similar position. At another point, it is described that a director has “silenced the team’s female opinions” on the sexualization of female characters in games, one of the oldest problems in the video game industry. “We are not in this business to break stereotypes, but to reinforce them,” said the executive, still employed by Wildlife.

In addition, there are reports that an employee was asked to “be more humble” when asking for changes to products, that an employee was ignored in meetings and that another woman was discouraged by her boss from suggesting ideas in a group. The report points out that male employees in the graphics marketing department created a group where they could “speak openly,” which, in the HR department’s view, would be “a euphemism for (create a space for) macho behavior”.

The report concludes by pointing out that efforts to improve working conditions have been insufficient, but it believes that detailing the cases can make the environment “safer, more fruitful and more motivating” for employees. Created as a demand by the Wildlife Diversity team to understand the complaints that arose, the document was published in May 2020.

However, the article still says that employees and former employees say that the environment remains the same and that the area of compliance Wildlife, created a month after the HR report, has paid little attention to the allegations. “I filed my complaint and nothing was done. I know of some cases that have been resolved, but others remain unresolved or unknown to the company”, says a former employee.

Wanted by state, Wildlife did not respond to requests for clarification until the text was published.

The accusations come at the same time that the American studio Activision Blizzard became a target of lawsuits from former employees, who report poor working conditions, such as sexual and moral harassment with female employees.