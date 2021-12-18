Unimed Curitiba receives ONA level I accreditation

Cooperative is recognized for maintaining strict standards of patient safety and quality in customer service

In recognition of the high standards of patient safety and the quality of services provided in the Primary Health Care (APS) Iguaçu unit, in the Home Care sector and in the outpatient clinic of the Germano Mayer unit (Center for Quality of Life and conventional therapies), Unimed Curitiba was recognized by the National Accreditation Organization (ONA) and received level I accreditation. This nationally renowned institution assesses and certifies the quality and safety of care in health services. Today, being the largest healthcare cooperative in Paraná, this achievement closes with a golden key the year in which Unimed Curitiba completed 50 years. The operator is the third company to be certified in Curitiba in outpatient and APS services, and the only Home Care certified in the private network in the South Region. The services provided by the sectors that make up the Own Services area met the safety criteria, including structural and management aspects.

“We are proud to receive accreditation in the first audit, as it recognizes the efforts, dedication and care of each employee to have an ever better, more robust and solid health plan operator, reinforcing our excellence in providing assistance to customers with the quality of the Unimed brand. In a trajectory that began in 2019, this is the first step in a process of continuous improvement, through the development and implementation of actions that prioritize patient safety and that permeate various sectors of the cooperative. We were all committed to meeting the international patient safety goals created by the World Health Organization (WHO), with a focus on avoiding risky situations that could impact patient care. And we are sure that we will soon evolve to the next levels of accreditation, ensuring an increasingly safe process”, highlights Rached Hajar Traya, CEO of Unimed Curitiba.

Focus on quality and safety – The certification recognizes that Unimed Curitiba meets the strict standards and requirements of ONA, internationally recognized, and was obtained after a detailed assessment carried out by the IQG – Health Services Accreditation, an Accredited Accreditation Institution, and also by a team of assessors qualified by the organization. The accreditation process is voluntary and educational, that is, it does not constitute inspection or obligation. The cooperative’s participation was voluntary and aims to recognize the quality of humanized care provided and patient safety. “Accreditation makes it possible to identify needs and challenges. Thus, it is possible to plan the improvement in processes, resulting in the standardization of service – which we are based on the six goals defined by WHO. It is one more way to promote our Way of Caring in each action and the adhesion of employees throughout the process allowed us to maintain our focus on quality, resulting in this recognition”, says the CEO.

Accreditation – Accreditation is valid for two years and periodic visits are made by the evaluators to follow up. For the organization to be evaluated, all its areas are visited and more than 1,700 requirements are verified. After this period, a reassessment is carried out and the organization can be recertified or evolve to the next levels. Altogether, there are three levels of accreditation: Level 1 – Accredited, focusing on patient safety and the quality of services provided, Level 2 – Full, fluid management and communication between activities, and Level 3 – Excellence, related to organizational culture continuous improvement and consolidation of processes.

Among the benefits obtained by receiving the certification are: consolidation of the continuous improvement process, cost reduction, reduction of rework, integration between sectors and processes, control and commitment to results, increased visibility in the market, identification of risks, differential competitive with the competition, more credibility between doctors and patients, promotion of innovation and creativity, safety culture, improvement in the work environment and performance indicators and more customer satisfaction.